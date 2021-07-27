5 Incredibly Easy Ways to Improve Your Health This Summer

It’s no secret that taking care of yourself is crucial, especially as the U.S. begins to open back up after a year of fighting COVID-19. The good news is that you don’t need to go to great lengths to improve your health and wellbeing. In fact, there are just five super simple things you can do to boost your health right now.

Get Vaccinated

Americans who are unvaccinated are at the greatest risk for the COVID-19 delta variant, which is both highly infectious and more dangerous than other COVID-19 strains. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, consider making an appointment at your local pharmacy or doctor’s office. Vaccinated Americans are less likely to get infected by COVID-19. If they are infected, the COVID-19 vaccine gives the body’s immune system a better chance of defending against the novel virus.

Eat More Antioxidants

During the summer months, there are plenty of fruits high in antioxidants that are in season and inexpensive such as strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries. Antioxidants help to boost our immune systems and keep them strong by reducing inflammation and inhibiting oxidation caused by free radicals in our bodies. In fact, that’s why many pharmacy-brand creams contain antioxidants and why it’s best to use them within six months of buying them. If you’re looking to boost your health this summer, pop a few extra berries into your next tropical smoothie to make your immune system a little happier.

Do Your Online Shopping During the Day

If you like to scroll through Facebook Marketplace, Instagram stores, and Amazon late at night before bed, you’re not alone. Amazon’s peak traffic volume is as high as 2.3 Terra bites per second. However, it’s better to leave your online shopping for the daylight hours. This is because when you shop, your brain releases the neurotransmitter dopamine, especially when you get a good deal on something or buy something you’ve been wanting. Unfortunately for your sleep schedule, dopamine is associated with wakefulness, which can make getting to sleep harder once you turn off your phone for the night.

Avoid Online Games at Night

For the same reason as the point we made above, it’s also a good idea to leave online games alone once the sun goes down. While some fan favorites like Fortnite have been banned from the Google Play and Apple App stores, games like Candy Crush, Tiny Bird Garden, and Monument Valley 2 may give you a rush of dopamine when you need it least.

Get Serious About Sunscreen

The sun can be great for vitamin D, and nobody knows tanning quite like Floridians. But if you haven’t been serious about wearing sunscreen before, now is the time to do it. Our skin isn’t a big fan of the sun’s ultraviolet rays, and it’s important to apply broad-spectrum sunscreen throughout the day to avoid the worst of those rays. Carry sunscreen with you or apply it before heading out to help keep your skin protected and covered.

It’s important to make sure you’re taking care of yourself and protecting your health. By following the tips above, you can easily make improvements to your well-being this summer.