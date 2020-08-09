5 Fun-Filled Activities to Do With Your Kids This Summer

The pandemic has put a lot of families in a bind this year. Summer plans have been greatly altered, and since socializing can be difficult with young ones—because there are so many rules—there’s a lot more pressure on parents to find incredible activities to do that will still make the summer fun. If you’re starting to run out of ideas for safe adventures, you’re certainly not alone. Face it: you can only watch Frozen II so many times before even the kids are sick of the tune to “Into the Unknown.” Here’s a list of five fun-filled activities to do with your kids this summer.

Give your backyard a much-needed boost.

Even though you’re probably sick of being at home, you can still have fun on your own property. The whole family has been spending more time than ever inside the house, so it’s time to take the fun outside. If you’ve ever considered putting a pool in the backyard, this year is the year to make it happen. A lot of public swimming pools are closed entirely, and the privately-owned ones that are open can’t really enforce mask-wearing and social distancing. You don’t have to worry about anyone else’s germs in the privacy of your own pool. If you can find it in your budget, it’ll provide hours of fun, active, outdoor entertainment for you and the kids.

You may be concerned about having a pool with little ones around. Even for the most diligent parent, it’s hard to keep an eye on them every waking moment and water is an added danger. PoolGuard can put your mind completely at ease with a pool fence, net, or safety cover that will help prevent any pool-related accidents when used properly. PoolGaurd is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has twenty years of experience. They’ll help you keep your summer safe and fun.

Take a road trip.

Do you have incredible memories of visiting one of the national parks with your parents as a child? This might actually be the perfect summer to make that kind of memory with your own child. Disney World was closed for a long time and has opened with a lot of restrictions, so you can convince them that a trip to Disney won’t be any fun. To eliminate stops at public restrooms and hotels, buy an RV that the whole family can fit in, stock up on supplies, and take to the open road. You’ll have everything you need for an amazing, socially distanced trip right at your fingertips.

Once you make your purchase, it’s not a bad idea to get an extended warranty for RV transportation. That way, if there are any mechanical bumps along the road, you won’t be paying for the full repair costs. When looking for a warranty, make sure the insurance company that backs it has at least a B rating. Go have an epic, cross-country adventure your child will never forget.

Enjoy a drive-in movie.

Drive-in movies have seemed to lose some of their popularity in the past twenty years, but now that movie theatres can’t open to their full capacity, some theatres are doing pop-up drive-ins. Have everyone pile into the car and make sure to bring your own snacks and candy for the viewing. You might even be able to catch a late movie if all of the kiddos fall asleep in the back.

Wish upon a star.

There’s nothing more awe-inspiring than space! If you live in an area that doesn’t have a lot of light pollution, purchase a telescope online and see how many constellations you and your kids can spot. You might even be lucky enough to catch a shooting star flying across the night sky.

Buy a video game everyone can enjoy.

You’re probably tired of listening to your kids ask for their tablet or fighting over video games. To keep the peace and have a little fun yourself, consider buying Just Dance for the Nintendo Switch. There are lots of kid-friendly dances that are fun for adults, too. Everyone will get a little exercise, and you’ll have a good laugh doing it.