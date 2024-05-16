5 Features to Create a Beautiful Backyard for Relaxation This Summer

Want to be able to relax in your backyard on hot summer days in Florida? Fortunately, there are things that you can add to make it the place to be for you, your family, and your friends. Here are five of them to consider!

1. Add a Pond

There’s something serene about looking at a still body of water like a pond. Sure, you might want a pool in your yard, but you can also add a small pond. There are at least 1.5 million ponds in North America, so what’s the harm in adding one more? It doesn’t have to be a large one, either! You can add live creatures like koi fish and turtles to it, too. That way, you can sit and watch the fish swim as you decompress from a day’s work or rest from tending to a garden.

2. Invest in an Outdoor Cooking Appliance

You likely have memories of spending time in a yard as a child, watching someone stand in front of a grill, making delicious meals, like hot dogs, burgers, and even grilled chicken and corn. Continue that tradition by getting an outdoor cooking appliance. There are several choices, but propane is the best for the environment, emitting 43% fewer greenhouse gases than other things, like charcoal. The air will be a lot cleaner while you’re making everyone’s food outside this summer.

3. Hang a Hammock

Is there anything simpler than just enjoying swaying back and forth in a hammock, dozing off? It’s easy to set up, all you need is either get a hammock kit or find two trees far enough apart to tie each end. There are few scenes more common than someone relaxing on a hammock on a summer day.

4. Install a Fire Pit

You might want to relax in your backyard during the evening when the temperatures might dip, especially when it’s early or late summer. You can still enjoy time out there with your family. You just need to get a fire pit set up there. That way, you’ll be able to be comfortably warm, while the dancing flames can create some ambiance in the darkness.

5. Add Some Shade With a Pergola or Gazebo

There are times when you just want to be able to stay out of the sun. You could have sensitive skin and burn easily. By having a gazebo in your backyard, you can sit and sip your favorite seasonal drinks while avoiding the harsh rays. It’s also a great way to be able to be in your yard even if it’s raining a bit. You can have shelter without having to be inside the house.

Maintaining these things in your yard can be part of your home routine. An average American homeowner spends roughly $1,105 on house maintenance each year. Why not spend it on things that can help you relax in your yard during the summer?

These five things would make great additions to enjoy while the sun’s rays keep you warm!

