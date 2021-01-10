5 Crowd-Pleasing (and Campfire-Friendly) Recipes for the Outdoorsy Chef On-the-Go

Transitioning from a fully-loaded kitchen, equipped with a gas stove, immersion blender, and mandolin to a rough-around-the-edges setup consisting of a cast iron pan and campfire can pose a challenge for the beginner chef. While limited tools and a change of scenery require more hands-on preparation, you don’t have to compromise flavor when you’re cooking in the Great Outdoors.

With a few no-muss-no-fuss preparations, you’ll whip up a 5-star-worthy dish for you and your fellow glampers. To get started, make sure to plan your meals ahead of time so you can purchase the gourmet ingredients sure to wow the outdoor enthusiasts who’ve grown accustomed to freeze-dried meals. To ensure you’re campfire-ready, wilderness chefs in-the-making should chop and freeze their meats and dice up any vegetables for easy cooking.

While somewhat inconvenient, planning ahead of time will ensure you take the necessary precautions and store wet and dry food in plastic bags or plastic squeeze bottles for streamlined transport. Don’t forget to bring along aluminum foil, heavy-duty aluminum bags, and proper cooking equipment for your one-on-one time with Mother Nature.

Outdoor cooking essentials

Try to narrow down the cookware that you plan to use during your trip. Being selective will allow you to adopt a minimalist mindset and only pack what’s essential, rather than toting around unnecessary extras. If you’re looking for new outdoor cooking equipment, check out Self Reliance Outfitters for a wide range of quality camping-friendly cooking supplies. The following items provide a good starting point when compiling your cookware list.

Fuel and camping stove

Matches / lighter

Frying pans and cookpots

Cooking utensils (whisk, tongs, spatula, serving spoon)

Sharp knife and cutting board(s)

Vegetable Fritatta

A simple frittata makes a terrific breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Not only does this dish provide campers with their recommended daily protein, but it will also fill up even the hungriest of outdoorsmen without requiring a lot of preparation or cooking time. Better yet, veggies and nutrient-dense eggs ensure a balanced meal. Try this recipe or swap in other nutrient-rich ingredients to experiment with taste and texture.

Halloumi breakfast sandwich

If you want to try a unique twist on a traditional breakfast, whip up this tasty creation. Sandwiches are a crowd pleaser any time of day, but special touches like halloumi cheese and spicy mayonnaise up the wow factor in this recipe. Served on Hawaiian sweet rolls, these artisan ingredients will leave your fellow campers sending their compliments to the chef.

Shrimp boil foil packets

This mouthwatering dish is hassle-free from start to finish. This pairing of summer flavors with sausage and shrimp’s richness will help you dazzle camping trip attendees with the ultimate campfire lunch or dinner. In addition to minimizing preparation by calling for pre-cooked Andouille sausage, this recipe requires relatively no cleanup time. Simply select your preferred heat source, assemble the foil packets, and wait for your meal to cook.

One-skillet roasted butternut squash with spiced chickpeas

This recipe slashes prep time without sacrificing taste. Instead of peeling and slicing the butternut squash, all you have to do is roast it whole before tearing into the flesh. Your loved ones will appreciate this dish for its savory spices (garlic, curry powder, and cilantro) and layered flavor profile. Not to mention, cooking this recipe is also a great way to incorporate a vegetarian meal into your routine.

Iron-skillet peach crisp

What’s a meal without dessert? Try this fruity recipe to cap off a satisfying dinner. Juicy peaches and unsalted butter simmer beneath a topping of crunchy pecans, irresistible sugar, and spicy garam masala. Your tastebuds will thank you as you sink your teeth into every bite of the golden-brown crust. Pair this dessert with vanilla ice cream for extra sweetness.

Although cooking outdoors can present a host of challenges, there are plenty of ways to guarantee a satisfying campfire dining experience. As long as you plan accordingly, prepare your ingredients, and bring the proper equipment, you’ll be able to make and enjoy each meal with ease.