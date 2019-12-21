5 Common Migraine Myths Busted

About 39 million people in the United States are affected by migraines. These people suffer a minimum of 15 headache days a month, every 3 months, where half of these headaches are migraines. About 2 percent of the world’s population suffers from chronic migraines.

Although migraines affect over 14 percent (1 in every 7 people) of the population of the world, there are many widespread myths about this chronic pain. These myths demoralize many patients on their way to find the best treatment. The worst is when they foster widespread misunderstanding and perpetuate incorrect information about this chronic disease.

Here, we have busted 5 such myths about migraines:

A migraine is just a headache

A migraine may be just a type of headache, but the pain someone experiences during a migraine episode are substantially more severe. Migraines are caused by a neurological disorder due to functional and (sometimes) structural changes in the brain.

Migraines are often associated with nausea, extreme sensitivity to sound, light, and odor, vertigo, difficulty concentrating, and other neurological issues like numbness, visual disturbances, speech impairment, or weakness.

All my headaches are migraines

The word “headache” sounds like a ‘catch-all umbrella’ term to many people, but it isn’t, as there are multiple different types of headaches. You may or may not be aware of the international classification of headache disorders. Doctors use it to measure the kind of headache pain you experience.

The American Migraine Foundation (AMF) has created a guide to help people with migraines determine the kind of headaches they could be experiencing at different times. A migraine is way different from a headache, as it has different symptoms, duration, and severity.

I am responsible for migraines

Some individuals blame themselves for having migraines; however, nobody is at fault. At the end of the day, the sole culprit to blame for migraines is genetics to cause migraine attacks. While migraine triggers like stress, depression, and anxiety are under your control, you just cannot manage the factors that contribute to this chronic pain in your head.

Caffeine could be the cause

Caffeine is found to be effective is most cases of avoiding headaches, but it may not be effective in the case of a migraine. Many patients have experienced caffeinated drinks like coffee or soda alleviating the headache. The best use of caffeine can be in avoiding regular headaches or the once induced by caffeine overdose.

No medication can help me

Headache doctors understand that migraines may sometimes feel like nothing can help them. You try everything you possibly could but the only option you are left with is to “wait it out”. It can be a feeling of helplessness.

In such moments, remember that you are on a journey along with your headache specialist, which is aimed at finding the treatment regime that works for you. Follow the path shown by your doctor and try to avoid your triggers.