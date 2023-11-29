5 Blog Writing Tips for Law Firms

Law firms have unique needs when creating content for their blogs. They need to write in a professional voice that projects their values while showcasing their services and explaining to readers why they are the right fit for their legal needs.

In addition, they should still perform SEO to get traffic on Google and make it easier for potential clients to find them. By following the tips outlined below, you can provide value, get the most out of your content marketing, and set yourself up for an increase in cases.

Know Your Clients

The process of writing content for your law firm’s blog starts long before you start writing. Instead of writing random posts and hoping someone sees them, you should tailor your content to a specific audience.

You already know your services and practice areas, so the next question is who needs those services. These are the ideal people to target when starting a blog. The combination of services and ideal clients should give you a great place to start brainstorming topic ideas.

You can also go where your clients are, including social media, forums, review websites, and competing websites. Understand what their needs and concerns are, and you will be able to create content that resonates with them.

Do Keyword Research

Research has found that people rarely type into search engines when performing a search in the same way that they speak. Knowing what search terms they are entering will help you find the right keywords to target and include in your content.

For example, they may have been awakened by the police in the middle of the night and need an attorney. They may search for a no knock attorney near me instead of using the word lawyer. Proper research will help you understand the terms your potential clients are using instead of guessing and hoping they use the ones you target.

Another great place to find keywords is on ads. Any law firm doing PPC marketing uses keywords in their copy that trigger their ads to show. They know this keyword works, and it is likely to work for you if you are targeting the same audience.

Use Stats to Enhance Credibility

Stats help you provide additional value and position you as an authority in your areas of practice. Where you are explaining a legal trend, talking about the news, or explaining a concept, well-researched and placed stats show you are not just making baseless claims but have a deep understanding of the subject.

Only Use Legal Jargon Where Necessary

Most people do not understand the legal jargon lawyers typically use. Since you are targeting the average person, avoid using legal terms unless necessary. Most people want an explanation or legal information and will leave if your blog posts are too hard to decipher.

Write for Scannability

Most people do not read every word on a page, instead scanning it to see if it contains the answer they seek. Make it easier for them to find the information they need by using shorter paragraphs, relevant headings, and bullet points.

A blog is a valuable resource for a law firm because it helps with SEO, can help generate leads, and is an essential source of information for current and potential clients.

Writing well will get people on your page, ensure they stay, and establish you as an authority that people come to when they need legal help.