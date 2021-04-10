5 Benefits of Using a CRM for Your Business

CRM is software that helps businesses to interact with customers. It is all in the name: the abbreviation stands for Customer Relationship Management. Using a CRM is always a good idea for a business. The reason is pretty simple: if implemented correctly, a CRM positively influences the dynamics of a company’s income.

This piece of software makes it easier to monitor and manage sales processes, plan the work of a marketing and sales department, receive reports with only several clicks, and analyze the performance of every employee.

A CRM system is not an alternative for a human manager that can sell products and services using algorithms only. Nevertheless, it makes the lives of those managers much easier.

You can indeed close more deals with Revenue Grid, HubSpot, or a similar platform if you use it correctly. Let’s shift away from the pleasant abstract promises and take a look at the five advantages of using a CRM your team will experience.

Smart Ecosystem with Numerous Integration

You can connect any services you use to a CRM – email, IP telephony, accounting system, etc. As a rule, the amount of integrations allowed by a system is limitless. Therefore, instead of copying all the information to one place, you can gather it automatically by synchronizing it with other services. Some CRMs have in-built integrations, the others can be easily connected by a development team.

Well-Organized Client History

Using a CRM allows you to store a dedicated account for every client. Such accounts can feature contacts and personal details, communication history, files and documents, history of purchases and payments, etc.

Systemized data makes post order management simpler. It also becomes easier to come up with relevant suggestions and custom offers. Needless to say that all client data is now stored in one place.

Automation of Business Processes

CRM minimizes the risk of losing information or forgetting something. The software allows users to set reminders about calls and messages they need to make or send. Moreover, a CRM integrates all the communication channels so that you can reach out via emails or messengers without switching to other apps. Besides, routine tasks like client notifications, document generation, assigning tasks, etc. are easy to automate using the functionality of a CRM.

Detailed Real-Time Analytics

We’ve already mentioned that all reports are generated automatically. The data is updated instantly, and users can get highly accurate results at any time. What is more, a variety of custom reports are available. With just a few clicks, you can get a report for a particular time or a particular person’s performance. Altogether, it helps to detect the strong and weak points of every sales funnel.

Strategic Planning Becomes Easier

Besides performance, a CRM allows tracking client journeys from the moment of landing on a website to completing a purchase. Having this data at your disposal helps to optimize marketing and sales processes – for example, to stop using inefficient channels, test new resources, etc. Altogether, it helps to boost the efficiency and motivation of the team, since they won’t need to focus on tasks that have little sense.

Bottom Line

What about the cons and pitfalls of a CRM? There aren’t many of those. Firstly, such a system may require significant investment at the beginning. Still, it is fully justified in the long run. Secondly, you will probably need to educate the staff. However, it is a one-time procedure that will simplify their work in the future.

Finally, the implementation of a CRM is not a panacea. The single fact of using it doesn’t benefit business processes by default. The team needs to learn how to use the opportunities it offers smartly. It is necessary to understand the purpose of a CRM and its functionality.

So if you have doubts about using a CRM, start with the basics: decide what pains it can help to solve. Then, choose a software product that can boost your business performance and learn how to use its potential to the fullest.