4th Annual “305 Autism Awareness Ride” To Benefit Friendship Circle Miami

Do you ride a motorcycle or slingshot, drive a Jeep, or have a custom car or truck? Then you belong in the 4th Annual 305 Autism Awareness Ride benefiting Friendship Circle of Miami.

On Sunday, April 21 hundreds of South Floridians will unite for a cause to bring awareness and acceptance for individuals with Autism and other disabilities.

More than 350 motorcycles, slingshots, and Jeeps will unite to create awareness and acceptance for our special needs community during this police-escorted ride. This is a rain-or-shine event. Rabbi Yossi Harlig, Executive Director of the Friendship Circle will be at the event to welcome supporters and offer blessings before the ride.

The Miami Dade Police Department will be providing a full police escort from Peterson’s Harley Davidson South to Miami Brewing Co. in Homestead, Florida.

100% of the registration fees and donations support the programs and services at the Friendship Circle of Miami, an organization that provides impactful programming for more than 350 children, teens, and adults with special needs, their families, and teenage volunteers throughout Miami!

Through the Friendship Circle of Miami, the community learns the importance of acceptance and friendship through their recreational and socially inclusive programs!

Register to ride with a $25 donation at https://p2p.onecause.com/305autismride

Shirts for the ride will be available while they last at check-in. Food, drinks and entertainment for all ages will be available.

WHERE:

Peterson’s Harley Davidson South, 19825 S Dixie Hwy.,Cutler Bay, Florida

TIMES:

9:30a – Check-in/Register at Peterson’s Harley-Davidson South in Cutler Bay

10:30a – Kick Stands Up /Depart Peterson’s Harley Davidson for Miami Brewing Company (30-45 minute ride)

11:30a – Arrive at Miami Brewing Co for a fun-filled day for the family

Cartel Baggers Autotronics will be hosting a Motorcycle & Slingshot show at Miami Brewing Co.

Sponsors and community partners include:

Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins

Commissioner Kionne McGhee, District 9

Commissioner Raquel Regalado

Lincoln of Cutler Bay

Ford of Kendall

Doral Lincoln

Kaufman Rossin

