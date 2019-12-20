According to Statista, a provider of market and consumer data, there are over 2.7 billion smartphone users around the globe. With such a big market, it is an undenying factor that the app industry is growing and thriving. But how many apps stay for a longer period in the user’s mobile?

In today’s age, invoking users to download your application isn’t tough. The most tedious task is to convince them to keep your app until eternity. App abandonment is rampant in recent years, and once a user loses trust in you, chances of him getting back are slim.

It goes without a saying that existing customers are easy to retain than acquiring new customers. So if you’re looking to boost the retention rate of your mobile phone, you must follow these tips.

Know your target audience

You can only succeed in business only if you the target audience you’re catering to. If you’re building an app to hotels, your target audience is travelers.

Conduct a survey and gauge your target audience’s age, gender, demography, preferences, etc. This will help vet your mistakes in retaining your users. By knowing about your audience’s preferences, you’ll be able to build an app that not only resolves your customer pain points but also gives you an edge.

Along with that, understand how a user interacts with your post. If you want to boost the overall retention of your app, you need to know to understand user behavior. Why are they uninstalling your app? Who are your loyal customers, and what makes them continue your services?

When you analyse your app development process in detail, you’ll not only serve your customers better but also retain them.

Hassle-free sign-in process

A majority of an audience will uninstall your app within seconds if they find your app’s “sign up process” tiresome or uninviting.

Some apps ask for necessary details like your name, email address, while for some apps, such details might not be enough. If you want to retain customers through the mobile app, you need to provide all additional information in the least amount of clicks possible.

You can also give more options to sign up directly from Facebook or Google, which reduces the user’s time in answering necessary information.

User-friendly experience

To retain customers from mobile apps, you need to provide a kickass user experience. You need to provide options that serve the intent as well as debars users to uninstall your app.

An adage goes- when in Rome, do as the Romans do. So, when you want to retain customers through a mobile app, think like them.

Don’t incorporate ads

You might have heard,” too many cooks spoil the broth.” Likewise, too many ads will lead to your abandonment. So, place ads carefully.

User retention isn’t a fad. It attributes to your brand value and the business. There’s no one size fits all solution when it comes to user retention, but these points are tried and tested by experts.

Sharon Winget loves blogging on all facets of marketing. Her blogs are on topmost publications of the marketing world. When she’s not writing, she loves to connect with people on LinkedIn. which he considers as her virtual home.