4 Things to Consider When Starting a Garden in South Florida

Starting a garden can be a great hobby and a positive thing to do for the environment, and this is why you may be thinking of starting one. If you live in South Florida, there are a few considerations that you have to make in order to be sure that you’re doing it right. Taking time to plan for it before you start will give you a good chance of getting results that you can be proud of. Read on to see four of these considerations that you need to make in order to start a successful garden in South Florida.

1. The Tools You’ll Need

You first thing to consider is the tools that you need to have in order to start a successful garden. While this may depend on the specific plants that you intend to grow as well as the size of your garden, there are some tools that are basics for any kind of garden. These include watering cans or a hose, a shovel, a rake, and a small spade. You could buy these items individually or find a shop that sells them as a kit and possibly save some money.

As you garden, you’ll learn more about different tools that you may need, and this is the time you’ll buy them. It’s better to do this than to buy tools you may never need. Many people are investing in tools and implements for gardening, as evidenced by the fact that the industry made a combined total revenue of slightly more than $99 billion in 2019. This was with an average spend of $503 per household on gardening activities and lawn care.

2. The Perfect Spot

Next, you need to pick the perfect spot for your garden. This will generally be dictated by the size of land you have available for gardening, the kind of plants that you intend to plant, and the other items that are in your garden, if any. These factors will all have a role to play in the place where you start your garden, so choose well. Note that certain plants do well with a lot of sunlight while others do well with shade. If this is the first garden you’re going to plant, start small so that you can learn valuable lessons without wasting a lot of time and materials.

3. The Specific Point in Time You’ll Start Planting

Everyone knows that different plants grow in different seasons so it’s probably not news that you need to pick the right season to start your garden. If you buy seeds, check their packaging to find out when to plant them. To avoid making a mistake, it’s best to also plant after the last frost date. Eggplants, for example, need to wait for two to three weeks after the last frost before you plant them. Pair this information with tips such as that shared by the Old Farmer’s Almanac. It states that when you prune a plant while it’s dormant, it makes it easier for the plant to recover in time for the next flowering season.

4. The Plants You’ll Grow

Last but not least, you need to think about the plants that you want to grow. These will give you a better idea of the considerations to make for all the other tips above. This is because different plants have different requirements in order to thrive. Certain plants will also pair well with some and fail with others. When you plant food crops, keep in mind that they have to compete with 3,000 species of nematodes, 10,000 species of insects that eat plants, and 30,000 species of weeds.

Make these considerations in order to start a lovely garden and get great rewards. As you learn more skills and hacks, it will be easy for you to enjoy more success with your garden in the future.