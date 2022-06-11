4 Steps to Perfecting Your Miami Billboards

Whenever one thinks of tropical locations within the borders of the United States with fabulous scenery, it is hard to argue against the bright, colorful beauty of Miami in the sunny state of Florida.

In order to reach Miami’s 23.3 million yearly visitors and 450,000 residents try the tried and true classic advertising method, effective Miami billboards.

Miami is also a major professional sports hub, with the Miami Heat (NBA basketball,) Miami Dolphins (NFL football), Florida Panthers (NHL hockey), Miami Marlins (MLB baseball), and Inter Miami CF (MLS soccer).

The billboard pricing range in Miami fluctuates and is determined by the size of the ad space, the particular geographic market, its out-of-home (OOH) rating, and the technology used to execute the ad.

Here are four steps to improving your Miami billboards.

Physical Billboards

Physical billboards have existed for many decades, with a wide array of availability and selections that have decreased in expense compared to digital billboards.

These printed billboard ads may seem old school to you until there is a power outage that does not affect printed ads because there is no electrical power associated with them like there is with digital ads.

Viewers who can recall your brand from a billboard may be more curious about learning more about it or purchasing, especially for local restaurants, realtors, and law offices in the area where they may need some extra recommendations.

Physical vinyl billboard spaces are generally less expensive than digital ones. Smaller physical billboards can cost $300-500 on average, medium ones $700-3,000, and large ones $1,500-5,000.

Digital Billboards

What’s impressive about digital billboards is that brands don’t have to reinvent their campaigns to use existing content on billboards.

Maximize your brand’s advertising power and maintain control over your ad campaigns with the flexibility you will find with digital versions of your Miami billboards that allow you to make adjustments strategically to your budget and ad schedule in real-time.

Digital billboards can easily have vibrant colors, built-in video, or slideshows of the product images that you select to grab the attention of potential customers.

Going the digital route means that you can pick certain times of the day and days of the week to switch over to specific ads, and even based on the weather forecast for the area.

Digital ads can be targeted by market, neighborhood, and demographic and can carry an average cost of between $2,500 and $8,000. Still, there are the added benefits of implementing campaign updates in real-time, better audience targeting, and flexible delivery.

Whether you go with a physical design or a digital billboard, be sure to factor in the hourly rate of the design cost associated with the billboard you are purchasing.

Mobile Billboards

A popular version of advertising outdoors in Miami is mobile billboards, which can be explained as being ad spaces that sit on the sides of vehicles like trucks and buses to highlight products and services.

According to the Outdoor Advertising Association, each truck could generate 30,000 to 70,000 impressions per day.

Mobile billboards add more flexibility than static billboards aren’t able to because by being in motion, mobile billboards move along with the flow of traffic and offer an engaging experience for viewers.

Billboard Trucks

Finally, a fourth step to improving your billboard presence in Miami is using the transit media options for mobile, billboard trucks or digital billboard trucks.

These billboard devices advertise on the sides of trucks or trailers, turning them into mobile marketing for your business as they ride along highways and streets.