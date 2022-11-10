4 Scenarios When You Should Call A Personal Injury Attorney

A personal injury attorney is someone that most people hope to never reach out to. However, when you’ve unavoidably met with an accident, or injured yourself due to the negligence of others, these professionals fight for your rights and ensure you remain adequately compensated for the traumatic experience.

There are a number of scenarios where an attorney who is experienced in handling personal injury cases stands to add plenty of value. In this article, we cover a few such scenarios where it is absolutely essential to have an attorney.

Serious Injuries / Disabilities From Accidents

When injuries resulting from an accident extend beyond mere scrapes and cuts, it is very beneficial to have a personal injury lawyer to effectively represent the victim.

Serious injuries or resulting disabilities often mean loss of income, medical expenses, and more, and it is only fair that the victims receive sufficient compensation to make up for such life-altering events. An experienced personal injury professional will be well-versed in local laws and help in the collection of evidence and statements to make a strong case on the victim’s behalf.

Medical Malpractice

All medical procedures, interventions, and therapies involve risks, but at times, the patient’s well-being may be compromised owing to negligence on the part of a practitioner or health care service provider.

Similar to accidents, medical malpractice cases can be a source of prolonged pain and trauma, with life-altering consequences, which makes representation by an experienced attorney absolutely essential.

A few personal injury attorneys focus particularly on medical malpractice cases, and as a result, develop deep insights and expertise in the medical field. Such professionals can spot instances of malpractice, and with a thorough understanding of the laws, can help patients navigate the process to receive sufficient compensation for their troubles.

Insurance Company Denying / Delaying Claims

Insurance companies often take advantage of people’s inability to understand the laws and procedures associated with a personal injury claim.

The insurer may deny a legitimate injury claim or try to reduce the settlement amount, but having a personal injury attorney on your side can ensure your rights remain protected, and no one tries to pull a fast one on unsuspecting victims.

Not Sure Who Is At Fault

Claims settlements and compensations can get more complicated when there is no clear consensus regarding where the fault lies. In such cases there is often a need for thorough investigation, which requires a lawyer to represent the victim, just to cross the T’s and dot the I’s.

Specialists such as the Fran Haasch’s Law Group in Florida dig through the various eyewitness testimonies, scene analysis, and expert testimony to effectively decipher the cause of an accident.

Whether it is the negligence of the manufacturer, or bad roads resulting from negligence of government agencies, culpability is ascertained and backed with proof to win settlements for their clients.

Engaging the services of a personal injury lawyer remains essential for accidents of all types and sizes, whether a simple slip and fall or a multiple-vehicle pile-up.

Apart from fighting for your right to be compensated, an attorney can ensure substantial punitive damages imposed on the perpetrator or the negligent party, to minimize the reoccurrence of such incidents in the future.

With most personal injury lawyers offering to work on a contingency basis, which means taking a share of the settlement amount instead of upfront fees, victims have absolutely nothing to lose. Lawyers in this domain even offer a no-strings-attached free consultation to go over a case and provide their expert opinion on its prospects.