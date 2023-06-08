4 Home Upgrades to Make Before Renting it to Vacationers

It’s important to do your best to make sure that your home is in a great state before you rent it to vacationers in Florida. This way, you’ll know that you’re offering them something that they may not get from other homes. You’ll improve your ratings considerably and you can be sure that the vacationers who rent your home will share great reviews with other people in their circle, potentially helping you boost your business.

Have a look at four practical home upgrades that you should think about making before you rent your home out to make sure the vacationers you rent it out enjoy it.

1. Upgrade the Bathroom

The bathroom is a space that you may think little about, but it can affect the experience that vacationers have while in your home. This is something that you might hear from the approximately 27% of Americans who rented their home in 2016. First off, the bathroom needs to be spotless and well-stocked. Take it a step further and make sure to include a large mirror and vanity table.

Anticipate what renters may need in the bathroom for them to enjoy their experience and provide it. This may include quality shampoo, hair conditioner, moisturizer, body lotion, makeup remover, shower gel, soap and other details. If there’s anything that’s not working the way that it should, make sure to get it fixed right away as well.

2. Offer Technical Conveniences

Next, you should think about making upgrades to the technical amenities. From the lighting to the appliances in the home, many details can change the look and feel of your home. To give your guests the chance to be comfortable and happy in your home, including a smart assistant and high-speed internet.

If possible, you should also think about investing in smart thermostats that guests can control with an application on their phone. If these upgrades call for you to take out a loan, keep in mind that it’s important to have a good credit score. For this, 35% of your credit score depends on how fast you pay your bills, meaning that this is a great habit for you to get into.

3. Refresh the Paint

If it’s been some time since you painted the walls of your home, this is an unignorable upgrade to make. That’s because it can give the home a fresh new look, making it appear well-maintained and clean. Keep in mind that about two-thirds of a home’s budget goes into renovation projects, while the rest goes to emergency repairs or maintenance.

Among the renovations, 30% of these were bathroom upgrades, and this made it the most popular project apart from painting the walls. Painting the home may be fast and affordable, and it’s worth taking time to do because it can improve the entire house and provide an amazing backdrop for other updates you make.

4. Give the Bedroom an Update

Last but not least, make sure that the vacationers who rent your home enjoy a good night’s sleep every night they’re in your home. This calls for you to do a bedroom remodel, making sure that basics such as the mattress and linens are top quality. Next, add some cozy throw pillows to make sure that your guests will lack nothing. The investment you make when buying a proper bed and mattress will pay well for itself in terms of comfort for your guests.

Once you make these four home upgrades, you can be sure that your home will make an amazing statement to those who rent it.