Your dog becomes your family in an extremely short time after you invite them to your home. That’s why it’s a good idea to make them a part of your home projects, and fortunately, there are quite a few projects that you can expect your dog will love. If you’d like to hear about them, read on to see four projects that may not be news to you, but that you may not know would be enjoyable for your dog.

1. Build Ramps Around the House

A home project that both you and your dog will love is ramps. These will improve accessibility around the house for your dog so that they can get to where you are more easily. Depending on your dog’s breed, size, and other such considerations, they may need a ramp to get to places where the alternative is stairs. For instance, exterior ramps are important for a dog with mobility issues as they can help make it easier and less painful for them to get indoors whenever they need to.

A ramp will be a relatively affordable project, even if you install more than one. While 22% of homeowners are going to spend between $5,000 and $15,000 on projects, according to Kitchen Infinity, you don’t have to set aside this much money. You could even spare some time to construct the ramp yourself, and your dog will be happy to keep you company while you work, as they always are.

2. Install a Pet Camera

If you have to go to work and you worry about leaving your dog alone for long hours, then you could install a pet camera. This will make it easy for you to check in on your dog any time while your out of the house. With an intercom system, you can even talk to them and they will enjoy the interaction a lot. There are pet camera systems with intercoms that incorporate treat releases and that will make it even more fun for you to keep tabs on your dog.

3. Create a Potty Area

Depending on the weather and your dog’s age, you may need to create a potty area inside your home with the help of puppy pads. It’s not news that your dog’s potty area is not the best spot in the house, so you can build one that’s secluded from the rest of the house. It doesn’t have to be an entirely different room, but you could add a privacy curtain or temporary partition to keep it aside from the rest of your home. When you do this, you may hire professional cleaners to clean your home, something that almost 10% of all households in the United States did last year. The United States Department of Commerce expects that in the next few years, 80% of households with two incomes in the United States will use an outside housecleaning service.

4. Build a Grooming Station

The final home project that your dog will enjoy is building a grooming station for them. The specifics of the station will depend on whether your dog fusses a lot when you’re cleaning them or if they remain calm. The aim of this station should be to contain water, soap, and other grooming materials in one place while also improving the ease with which you wash and groom your dog. You could add a weight chart and a scale to the grooming area to keep tabs on your dog’s health and weight. Note that one way you can tell if your dog is overweight is to look at a Body Condition Score Chart. This will show you the Body Condition Score or BCS, which is a rating on a scale that’s typically from one to five, where one is too thin, five is obese, and three is the ideal score.

Add these home projects to your to-do list, prioritizing those that you feel are going to be the most beneficial. Soon enough, you’ll have a space that your dog will love being in and you can have as much fun as you like.