4 Fun Vacation Ideas for COVID-Conscious Florida Families

Summer is almost upon us, and if you’ve spent a long year dealing with the stress of remote learning, working from home, and social distancing at the grocery store, you may be itching to plan a vacation to get your family into the sun and out of the house.

Most of the world is unable to plan a tropical getaway due to travel limitations, and many Americans neglect using their vacation days altogether.

The good news for you is that you live in Florida! You already have one of the world’s most desirable vacation destinations in your own backyard. Let’s explore some popular “local” vacay spots and how you can keep your family safe while having fun in the sun!

In a post-pandemic world, Floridians can enjoy a world-class vacation while avoiding a long travel day (or even skipping the airport altogether!).

Orlando

For almost 50 years, Disney has been a staple vacation destination in Orlando. Due to COVID-19, many feel wary to take their family, conjuring images of giant crowds from years past. The good news is, Disney is open at a very limited capacity (35%) and enforcing a strict mask mandate.

Guests even reported they felt safer at the “Happiest Place on Earth” than at the grocery store. If you choose to take your family, be sure to check out tips to safely visit Disney and make sure to respect the park’s rules and safety regulations!

Universal Studios is an excellent choice for wild roller coasters and attractions like Jurassic Park and Harry Potter World that appeal to children, teens, and adults alike. Much like Disney, Universal is operating at a limited capacity and has an enhanced sanitization process to keep guests at ease. Be sure to visit my favorite attraction, “Revenge of The Mummy!”

Bonus Tip: For some variety, plan a 4-day weekend and hit up Disney World and Universal Studios! Or, consider getting an annual pass for your family. It can save you a lot of money if you plan to frequently visit the parks.

Tampa

Tampa is truly emerging as a great vacation destination for the family. Between Adventure Island and Busch Gardens, there are a lot of options for splashy fun on waterslides and big thrills on roller coaster rides. If you have little ones, consider a trip to Legoland, which is up-to-date with the safety protocols as well. Take in the sights downtown at the Tampa Riverwalk, or check out cute creatures at the Tampa Aquarium.

St. Augustine

There is so much to do in this historical Florida destination, aptly nicknamed “The Ancient City.” History buffs will love St. Augustine for its attractions like the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Old Jail. If you want to hit the beach or just get some vitamin D, check out the Wildlife Reserve or St. Augustine beach.

If you’re a nature lover who wants to try something new, learn how to fish and take advantage of one of the best spots in Florida for a great catch. New and seasoned St. Augustine anglers boast catching redfish, trout, and flounder on their Florida vacations! There are plenty of ways to social distance while enjoying the outdoors in St. Augustine.

Bonus Tip: Jacksonville is just an hour away. Make your vacation special and visit both destinations!

Naples

Naples is a great choice for a family that wants a chill, relaxing vacation away from the noise and the crowds. Naples is a beautiful city on the Gulf of Mexico that boasts a variety of high-end shopping and golf courses. You can spot dolphins in the water as you stroll one of Naples’ many white-sand beaches, or take the kids to the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. This is a great covid-safe choice for a family that wants to skip the theme parks and spend more time at the water, as there are many beautiful public beaches like Lowdermilk Park.