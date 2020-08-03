30 Facts You Probably Don’t Know About Watermelon

National Watermelon Day on August 3rd recognizes the refreshing summertime treat enjoyed at picnics and fairs! And since watermelon is 92% water, it is very satisfying in the summer heat.

Watermelon is one of the lowest fruits in terms of calories, yet it is one of the best in terms of the nutrients that it delivers. It provides three percent of the RDI (Recommended Daily Intake) in terms of vitamins B6, B5, and B1. It also offers four percent of your RDI of magnesium, as well as five percent of your RDI of potassium, 18 percent of your RDI of vitamin a, and 21 percent of your RDI of Vitamin C. It has also been proven that watermelon is beneficial when it comes to your hair and your skin. This is because of the Vitamin C and A that are included in watermelons. Vitamin C helps to create collagen, which is the protein that keeps your hair strong and your skin supple. Vitamin A is also critical in terms of healthy skin, as it assists with repairing skin cells and creating them. Your skin can look flaky and dry if you do not have enough Vitamin A. By weight, watermelon is the most-consumed melon in the U.S., followed by cantaloupe and honeydew. The first recorded watermelon harvest occurred nearly 5,000 years ago in Egypt. Watermelon’s official name is Citrullus Lanatus of the botanical family Curcurbitaceae. It is cousins to cucumbers, pumpkins and squash. Seedless watermelons aren’t genetically modified. They’re actually a hybrid watermelon. Seedless watermelons were first created over 50 years ago. Over 300 types of watermelons are grown in the U.S., although only about 50 varieties are grown for grocery stores. Watermelons usually have red flesh, but some watermelons have white, yellow, orange or even green flesh. China grows more watermelon than any other country. The United States currently ranks 7th in worldwide production of watermelon. In China, guests offer watermelons as gifts to a hostess. The U.S. ranks seventh in the world for watermelon production. Top watermelon growing states include California, Arizona, Texas, Florida and Georgia. We think of watermelon as a fruit because of its sweet flavor, but watermelon is actually a vegetable. It belongs to the cucurbit family, and is related to pumpkins, cucumbers and squash. Watermelon is the official vegetable of Oklahoma. Or is it a fruit? The novelty of a cubed watermelon began in Japan where they would grow them in glass boxed to hold their shape Although many people prefer not to, all of the watermelon including the rind can be eaten Watermelon juice may relieve muscle tension Watermelon is known as a natural Viagra due to its citrulline content In some cases watermelon can reduce inflammation in the body In ancient Egypt, watermelons were placed in burial tombs to nourish the soul after they had passed The first cookbook published in the United States in 1796, American Cookery by Amelia Simmons, contains a recipe for watermelon rind pickles. According to Guinness World Records, the world’s heaviest watermelon was grown by Chris Kent of Sevierville, Tennessee in 2013, weighing in at 350.5 lbs. In many Mediterranean countries including Isreal and Egypt, watermelon are often served with feta cheese. Watermelon contains more Lycopene than raw tomatoes which is famously known as cancer-fighting substance. Watermelon juice can relieve muscle soreness. The sweetest watermelon is the Bradford watermelon. It was created by Nathaniel Napoleon Bradford of South Carolina back in 1840s. It was unusually sweet but the skin was too soft for transportation, making it commercially nonviable. So, the commercial production of the variety ended by 1920s and it almost died out but the Bradford family decided to keep the variety alive in their backyard for several generations. The great-great-great grandson – Nat Bradford has once again started producing it commercially. A watermelon was once thrown at Greek orator Demosthenes during a speech. Placing the watermelon on his head, he thanked the thrower for providing him with a helmet to wear as he fought Philip of Macedonia.

