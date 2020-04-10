3 Ways to Make Your Home a Healthier Place to Live

The majority of people’s lives are spent at home. For many, it’s where their families live as well. Naturally, you like many others want to make sure that your home is a safe place – protected from the elements and intruders. But few take the time to consider whether or not their homes are actually a healthy place to live.

The environment you’re exposed to daily can actually have a huge effect on both your physical and mental health – whether for the good or bad. Here are some tips that will help you make your home a healthier place to live.

Natural Light

Often, people take for granted how important it is for the human body to get an ample amount of sunlight. Natural light provides a number of health benefits, including:

Improves mood

Boosts vitamin D levels

Helps to regulate sleep

If you’re not getting enough natural light in your home then it may be time to let the sunshine in with new windows that provide a wider, clearer view of the outdoors. Call your local window and door company for a free consultation and they will be able to provide you with options to help increase the natural light levels in your home.

Quality Air

The air you breathe can have a huge impact on your health. Poor indoor air quality has been linked to:

Allergies and hypersensitivity

Irritation and dryness in the throat, eyes, nose, or skin

Headaches and fatigue

Coughing, sneezing, and sinus congestion

Dizziness and nausea

There are many ways to improve your indoor air quality. Here is a list of suggestions:

Open your windows and doors once and a while to allow fresh air in

Ensure that your home is properly ventilated – it’s important that your dryer exhaust fan vents outside the home

Declutter and keep your home clean to prevent dust build-up

Refrain from using harsh chemicals and cleaners

Change your air filter regularly

Purchase house plants

Water Protection

If water is leaking into your home in any way it can cause the development of mold or even result in structural damage that is pricey to fix. If your home’s outer structure gets compromised it can also mean easy access for pests including insects and rodents.

Water leaks can start off small but gradually become more of a problem. Down the road you can experience flooding in the basement if there are issues with the foundation. Mould development is known to bother people with allergies and continued exposure can lead to chronic issues.

If you notice any water damage, cracks, or leaks, then it’s important to deal with them right away. The longer you wait, the more damage to your health and to your home.

Any effort you make will go a long way towards making your home a healthier place to live.