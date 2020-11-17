3 Top Tips to Help You Prepare for a Long-Distance Move

Are you considering moving across the USA to Houston? If so, how do you prepare for such a move?

Moving to a new home, no matter the distance, is ranked as one of the ten most stressful life events on the Holmes and Rahe Stress Scale. Therefore, the question that begs is, what measures can you implement to make your life easier and reduce the stress of moving?

By way of answering this question, let’s consider the following points:

Hire a professional mover

While it is possible to hire a truck to pack and transport your household possessions and furniture to your new home, it is actually more cost-effective to engage with a specialist like long-distance movers in Houston to pack, load, and transport your possessions across the USA.

Note: Cost-effective does not necessarily mean cheap. The physical dollar cost of the move is not the only consideration when determining whether the price is cost-effective or not. Aspects such as peace of mind, as well as the mover’s professionalism and expertise, must be considered as well.

Declutter

We all tend to accumulate many possessions over time. And it is not financially viable to move broken, disused, and not needed furniture and other household possessions. Therefore, it is essential to sort through all of your possessions, dividing them into three different piles: recycle or bin, donate, and take with.

All irreparable items should be recycled or trashed. Secondly, items in good working condition or those that are reparable, but are no longer necessary, should be donated to a suitable charity. Finally, the third and last pile should contain all of the items you wish to keep and pack.

Ensure all possessions are in good working order

It is critical to ensure that all items to be packed and loaded into the mover’s truck are in pristine condition, especially delicate and antique items and furniture.

No matter how well the items are packed and how carefully they are loaded into the truck, there will always be a certain amount of movement while the goods are in transit. Ergo, furniture that is not repaired beforehand or taken apart with all the pieces individually secured, will more than likely suffer further damage while in transit. The boxes and items of furniture will rub against one another during the trip.

Final thoughts

As highlighted at the beginning of this article, it is worth reiterating that moving to a new home is exceptionally stressful. But you can reduce the stress by implementing positive coping mechanisms, apart from the three points described above, such as researching the area you are moving to, adopting a positive mental attitude, and taking care of your emotional needs by being patient with yourself and kind to yourself.

These last two elements, being positive and being patient and kind, are the key to getting through the move without having a mental breakdown. And the way to achieve this is to plan your move, rely on friends and family for support, and finally, take each day as it comes. You will get through the move, even if it doesn’t feel like it during the moving exercise.