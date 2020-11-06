3 Important Ways To Stay Healthy As You Age

Staying healthy is important at every point in your life, and while you have different needs at different ages, some of the main health tips remain the same for everyone.

Here are three of the most important ways to stay healthy as you age.

Stay Active

Staying active is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy. This doesn’t mean you need to run marathons into your 70s, but you should start to participate in activities that get your heart rate up. This will keep your heart strong and your body agile.

The American Heart Association recommends that adults should try to be active every day, with a weekly average of 150 minutes, or about 30 minutes of activity five days per week. You can do this by running, going on a brisk walk, joining a cycling class at your gym: there are quite a few different options.

Grab some friends to play team sports if you struggle to workout on your own. Swimming, the fourth most popular sport/activity in the U.S., is a great way for older adults to continue to be active as it’s easier on your joints.

Make Your Health Appointments

Another important way to stay healthy as you age is to make sure you continue to schedule and attend your health appointments. This includes annual physicals with your doctor, regular checkups with your dentist, and visiting your optometrist if you have eye issues. Staying on top of your appointments will help you to also stay on top of any health problems you have. It can also help with your mental health.

Did you know nearly half of the population states that their main reason for being unhappy is due to their discolored teeth? A visit to the dentist for professional whitening and cleaning can change that in a matter of a few hours.

Sickness Prevention

Another important way to stay healthy regardless of your age is to take preventative measures to protect your health. The best ways to prevent germs from spreading to your system are to wash your hands often, avoid contact with other people who could be sick, and to make sure your immune system is boosted with vitamins and minerals.

Washing your hands is something you’ve likely learned from as early as you can remember. The key things you need to remember about proper handwashing are:

Wet your hands with warm water and later with soap Make sure to scrub all parts of your hands, including between your fingers and under your nails, for at least 20 seconds Rinse well with warm water

It’s nearly impossible to avoid the hundreds or thousands of people that could be spreading germs when you’re out and about. Nearly 22 million people live in Florida alone, so the odds that you may come in contact with someone who’s sick are high. That’s why it’s important to make sure you strengthen your immune system and distance yourself from friends and family that you know are sick.

Cold symptoms can last anywhere from 48 hours to 14 days, with an average recovery time of 10 days. Studies have shown that the coronavirus illness can last even longer. Make sure anyone you spend time with has had at least that amount of time to recover before you visit them.