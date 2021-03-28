3 Common Reasons Why Floridians Struggle to Get to Sleep

Across the country, up to 70% of U.S. adults report that they receive fewer than seven hours of sleep at least one night a month while up to 11% report they receive fewer than seven hours of sleep every night. For Floridians, in particular, sleep doesn’t come easy.

According to a study, Florida ranks No. 30 in a ranking of all the U.S. states for the number of hours of sleep the state population gets every night on average. Hawaii, another state known for its tropical climate, ranked worst.

So what is it exactly that’s keeping Floridians from getting the recommended amount of sleep? And what can you do to help catch those much-needed Zzzs? Here are some of the most common things in Florida that could be throwing off your sleep cycle.

Tourism

What Florida and Hawaii have in common is that they’re both major tourist destinations. There are about 2.5 million small businesses in Florida, and there are 400 million entrepreneurs worldwide. The tourism industry is great for the Florida economy, but to support the industry and keep it going, many Floridians work odd hours at different shifts. As a result, many people are fighting their circadian rhythms to get the right amount of sleep at odd hours of the day.

One way to help get your circadian rhythm back in check is to use blackout curtains in your bedroom. Blackout curtains have the ability to block out sunlight even in sunny climates like Florida. Keeping your room dark and cool while you sleep will help you get as much sleep as possible.

Blocked sinuses

Another common reason why Floridians get less sleep is because of allergies. Up to 78% of Americans say they’re more excited to go to bed if their sheets have a fresh scent, but nasal congestion and sinus pressure could be keeping you from enjoying that fresh, clean smell. South Floridians are especially susceptible to year-round allergies.

To help alleviate sinus pressure and congestion at night, consider taking an antihistamine before bed. It’s also recommended to keep your nasal passages moist to prevent additional sinus irritation. Breathe-right strips can also help to open up your nasal passages.

Inflammation

If you have a medical condition such as arthritis, the Florida climate could be exacerbating your symptoms. One arthritis patient named Cheryl Mashburn-Lones says the humidity of the state makes her “swell up like a balloon.” Inflammation can also make sleep disorders worse, increasing your risk of insomnia and body clock disruptions.

To reduce inflammation and to help you get some sleep, it’s recommended to avoid alcoholic beverages and caffeine before bed. Over-the-counter anti-inflammatories can help to reduce inflammation, but may not be recommended for long-term treatment.

Heat and cold therapies can also help to reduce inflammation and promote blood flow in certain areas of the body where your inflammation is the worst. In more extreme cases, cryotherapy can help to reduce pain and swelling. In fact, cryo devices have been used by physicians in treating over 500 million lesions and inflammatory injuries. However, if you don’t have access to cryotherapy in your area, cold therapy can work just as well.

It can be challenging to get the recommended amount of sleep every night regardless of where you live. But for Floridians, it can be especially tricky. Try some of the tips above to help improve your own sleep cycle and to get your circadian rhythm back on track.