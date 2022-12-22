278 Villa: Find Your Dream Home in Sunny Isles Beach

Sunny Isles in Florida is fast becoming popular with discerning clients. The area offers the ultimate luxurious living and lifestyle. The redevelopment of North Beach makes this beautiful area the hottest spot to buy right now.

Sunny Isles Beach is attracting an upmarket clientele, and people are flocking to the area attracted by the high-quality new developments in this area.

Add to this the beautiful surroundings, fantastic beach, excellent climate, and absolute Florida vibe, and you will discover your own corner of paradise here in Sunny Isles Beach.

Due to the high interest, new developments are constantly being announced in that area. One of the most recent projects that’s catching the eye of all people driving by is Villa 278, located in a new development in a beautiful neighborhood.

The beach is just three minutes away, and the vibe is peaceful and calm. Several restaurants, cafes, and stores are located within a ten-minute walk along Collins Avenue, so you have everything you need on your doorstep. Excellent schools in the area make it ideal for families looking to live in a fabulous place with all amenities.

Luxury living is taken to a new level with this magnificent house. It features a modern contemporary architectural design that will wow anyone who sees it. From the get-go, the exterior of this house is impressive. Its beautiful garden and palm trees make walking up the steps to the front door a remarkable experience.

Once inside, the wow factor is increased. The house boasts open-plan marble fittings, and the vast expanse of marble flooring is breathtaking. Everything in the design is white, modern, and elegant.

The high ceilings and huge windows create space and light, and panoramic doors lead straight to the ultra-private swimming pool. This new home offers fantastic entertaining possibilities or enjoying life in maximum comfort.

You have a fabulous rooftop terrace if you don’t want to hang out by the pool. It offers a majestic view over Sunny Isles and is the perfect space to enjoy a cocktail with friends as the sun goes down.

The property includes a fully fitted chef’s kitchen, ideal if you enjoy cooking or when you need to call in the services of a professional.

A famous interior designer has staged the design, so no small detail is forgotten or omitted. Even better, it is ready to move in now. Just come as you are!

All you need is to bring your toothbrush, and your bathing suit and your new life of luxury await you. Here in Sunny Isles Beach, you have the chance to live your dream.