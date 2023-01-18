2022 Audi e-tron Sportback – The Sexy Electric SUV

With a pillow-soft ride, luxuriously quiet cabin and ample accommodations I really enjoy driving the e-tron Sportback. Add to that some seriously seductive design and the attraction is strong.

It’s a midsize SUV with quick-acting, electric quattro all-wheel drive powered by a motor at each axle. Total output is 355 horsepower and 414 pound-feet of torque with a quick-hitting boost function briefly bumping those numbers to 402 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque. But even using launch control delivers a 0-to-60 MPH time of only 5.5 seconds.

Of course, that’s plenty quick but in a dual-motor EV with a sizeable price tag it’s far from spectacular. Ditto for the driving range. Despite the large 96 kWh battery this 5,787-pound e-tron is rated at a scant 218 miles, a number that just doesn’t cut it anymore regardless of price.

So, these are the Sportback’s warts. Beyond those, this is a wonderful SUV owners will surely enjoy.