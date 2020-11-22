2020’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday (Video)

With Black Friday sales starting earlier this year and most consumers planning to shop online rather than in-store, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 7,000 deals from 26 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2020 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”

The following are some highlights from the report:

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount) 1. JCPenney (56.71%) 6. Nordstrom (39.05%) 2. Macy’s (55.97%) 7. GameStop (38.81%) 3. Kohl’s (51.87%) 8. Office Depot and OfficeMax (33.29%) 4. Belk (50.01%) 9. The Home Depot (32.07%) 5. Lenovo (44.06%) 10. Meijer (32.02%)

Key Stats

JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate at 56.71 percent, whereas Ace Hardware has the lowest at 8.63 percent.

at 56.71 percent, whereas Ace Hardware has the lowest at 8.63 percent. The overall average discount for Black Friday is 32 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps.

is 32 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps. The “Computer & Phones” category has one of the biggest shares of discounted items, 15.85 percent of all offers, whereas the “Books, Movies & Music” category has the smallest at 2.74 percent.

To view the full report and each retailer’s rank in all product categories, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-retailers-for-black-friday/8385/