Home Consumer 2020’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday (Video)

2020’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday (Video)

By
WalletHub.com News Release
-

With Black Friday sales starting earlier this year and most consumers planning to shop online rather than in-store, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 7,000 deals from 26 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2020 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”

The following are some highlights from the report:

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount)
1. JCPenney (56.71%) 6. Nordstrom (39.05%)
2. Macy’s (55.97%) 7. GameStop (38.81%)
3. Kohl’s (51.87%) 8. Office Depot and OfficeMax (33.29%)
4. Belk (50.01%) 9. The Home Depot (32.07%)
5. Lenovo (44.06%) 10. Meijer (32.02%)

Key Stats

  • JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate at 56.71 percent, whereas Ace Hardware has the lowest at 8.63 percent.
  • The overall average discount for Black Friday is 32 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps.
  • The “Computer & Phones” category has one of the biggest shares of discounted items, 15.85 percent of all offers, whereas the “Books, Movies & Music” category has the smallest at 2.74 percent.

To view the full report and each retailer’s rank in all product categories, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-retailers-for-black-friday/8385/

Continue shopping

WalletHub News Release posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, Nov. 22, 2020 

Video from Storybloacks/

WalletHub.com News Release
WalletHub is the first-ever website to offer free credit scores and full credit reports that are updated on a daily basis. But we consider that just an appetizer, as we’ve built the brain of an artificially intelligent financial advisor that will truly leave your wallet full. WalletHub’s brain performs three primary functions, providing: 1) Customized credit-improvement advice; 2) Personalized savings alerts; and 3) 24/7 wallet surveillance. Such features are supplemented by more reviews of financial products, professionals and companies than any other website offers and a diverse community of subject matter experts. WalletHub is owned by Evolution Finance, Inc. and is based in Washington, DC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR