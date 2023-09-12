1885 “Milkshake” Appeared In Print. It Contained Alcohol.

National Chocolate Milkshake Day is observed each year on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike. Forget the calories in it for just this one day and enjoy a nice tall, thick and delicious, chocolate milkshake!

The first time the term “milkshake” was used in print was in 1885.

Dating from 1885, Chocolate Milkshake Day celebrates a drink loved by old and young alike. Originally served in bars, a milkshake was an alcoholic concoction of whisky, eggs and cream. If the customer enjoyed the drink, he shook hands and tipped the barman.

By 1900, the whisky was replaced with chocolate, vanilla or strawberry syrup.

The early 1900s – People began asking for this “new treat” with a scoop of ice cream.

1911 – Hamilton Beach’s drink mixers began to be used at soda fountains.

In 1922, a Walgreens employee added Horlick’s malted milk powder to the mixture and the first malted shake was born.

In 1922 – Steven Poplawski invented the electric blender or drink mixer.

By the 1920s & 1930s, milkshakes became a popular drink at malt shops everywhere.

Due to the invention of the blender, the milkshake began to take a chipped, aerated and frothy form as they are today.

It was by the 1930’s that milkshakes became a popular drink in malt shops everywhere.

1936 – Inventor Earl Prince uses the basic concept behind the freon-cooled automated ice cream machine to develop the Multimixer, a “five-spindled mixer that could produce five milkshakes at once, all automatically, and dispense them at the pull of a lever into awaiting paper cups.”

1964 – Vincent Vega buys Mia Wallace the famous $5 milkshake in Quintin Tarantino’s iconic film “Pulp Fiction.”

2007 – The famous line “I drink your milkshake” makes its debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Academy Award-winning film “There Will Be Blood.”

2019 – “Milkshaking,” an act of protest popular in the U.K., causes the police to request Edinburgh McDonald’s to refrain from selling milkshakes only to have Burger King tweet “We’re selling milkshake.”

It takes 3,200,000 average-sized milkshakes to fill up an Olympic-sized pool.

Australians can still buy traditional milkshakes in “milk bars,” which are much like old-fashioned drugstores with counter service.

They’re usually served still in the steel cup.

According to The Guinness Book of World Records, in 2000 Ira Freehof made the world’s largest milkshake. At 6,000 gallons it was the equivalent of 50,000 normal-sized shakes.

Bostonians call milkshakes “frappes,” but this can also simply mean a glass of milk with syrup.

In the United Kingdom, milkshakes are called “thick shakes.”

In Latin America, the Spanish word is “batido.”

A surefire cure for hangovers is to drink a banana milkshake sweetened with honey. It helps soothe your stomach, plus it builds up depleted blood sugar levels and electrolytes such as magnesium and potassium.

Milkshakes were a popular food of the extras dressed in ape costumes during the filming of the original PLANET OF THE APES movie.

Their masks didn’t allow them to eat a regular meal, but they placed a straw in their mouths.

