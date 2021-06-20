11 Ways to Add Hints of Blue to Your Home Decor

Blue, the color of the sky, the ocean and the happiest bird, is associated with a sense of calm while also reviving the spirit. Harmony, confidence, distance, infinity, cold, and sadness are the most common associations. What’s more, its adaptability makes it even more commendable. It seems good with just about any other color.

Let’s dive into the ideas of blue to decor your home.

Go immersive

Choose mid to dark blue tones on the wall for a sophisticated look that will genuinely envelop a space. The richer and cozier the effect, the deeper the color. Painting the skirting and woodwork the same color as the walls gives the room a bright, seamless look. It’s essential to avoid a flat space when designing a room in a block color, so a velvet sofa and curtains create a luxe look and add texture and depth to space.

Table linens

One of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to incorporate blue into your home is to use table linens. For everyday use, place some fun blue and white patterned napkins and placemats on your dining room or kitchen table. Use them with an accent color for holiday and seasonal entertainment.

Also, a fun table runner is used on dining tables, buffet tables, or even an entry console table. For a bohemian chic look, use a patterned blue and white ikat table runner or a navy and white buffalo.

For living room

A splash of classic blue in upholstery, cushions, artifacts is like blue pottery. A traditional blue mid-century modern sofa placed against a bright white wall will brighten up your living room. The room is given an unexpected, vibrant feel by painting the walls blue. And combine it with subtle or muted toned furniture and a statement blue rug.

To create a soft, elegant space, pair pale and delicate blues with light-colored furniture, slight drapery, and statement accessories.

Window treatments, bath, & bedding

The blue and white curtains, roman shades in neutral-colored living spaces are a great way to add color to bare windows.

Are you hesitant to invest in curtains for your living room or bedroom? Begin with a bathroom. Add a splash of color to a guest or children’s bathroom with a large cobalt blue shower curtain.

Blue and white bedding is a classic combination. It’s a timeless color scheme that you’ll be able to use for a long time!!

You can check more blue bedroom ideas for a fantastic look at the home.

Opt for a Blue Rug

To add some interest beneath your feet, use a rug with a blue and colorful pattern. An area rug with a colored component hides dirt and is a great way to ease into a more colorful decor.

A long runner can add color and dimension to almost any room or hallway by placing it in unexpected places. Any room, including the kitchen, can benefit from the rug.

Choose bright accessories

A collection of similar-colored accessories can add vibrant, non-permanent color to your space. You can select accessories that have blue as a prominent color.

Bright blue lamps in the living room make a bold statement in an otherwise neutral space. Despite their bright color, the pair creates a sense of balance and cohesion in the area.

Add on furnishings

A beautiful blue velvet couch, armchair, or ottoman could be the perfect addition to your living room to add a touch of sophistication. Alternatively, you could add a couple of blue cushions to your seats.

You don’t even need to buy new pillows. Simply change the covers on your existing ones and swap them out when you want a new look for your space. It’s ideal for those who like to change up their home decor frequently.

There are plenty of other low-commitment, change-friendly options around the house. Lampshades, bed linen, towels, and even your shower curtain can all be easily replaced for a fresh, relaxed look.

Chair cushions

Another simple and cost-effective way to incorporate blue into your indoor and outdoor living spaces is to use chair cushions. Use them to add color and soften hard edges in your kitchen breakfast nook by placing them on indoor dining chairs.