10 Stretches To Try Before Bed To Help You Sleep Better

Read on to learn about the 10 best stretches to try before bed, the benefits of stretching before bed, and some important safety considerations.

Benefits of stretching before bed

One review of multiple studies found that mindfulness meditation practices that incorporate gentle stretching, such as yoga and tai chi, generally improve sleep quality.

A study into resistance exercise training and stretching found that exercises could improve symptoms of insomnia. In the study, the participants performed stretching in 60-minute sessions three times per week for a period of 4 months. The results showed improved sleep quality when stretching in the evening.

Another study found that older adults reported improved sleep quality after performing low level physical and cognitive activity. The researchers found that gentle stretching resulted in better sleep than when the participants performed more strenuous exercises, such as aerobics.

Another study, this time in postmenopausal women with overweight, found that stretching may help improve sleep quality.

Further research into the benefits of stretching specifically before bed is necessary. However, many studies have linked gentle exercise and stretching with an overall improvement in sleep quality.

In general, stretching can help:

reduce body pain

reduce stress and improve mood

increase mobility and flexibility

improve muscle health and performance

reduce the risk of injury

promote weight loss

improve circulation

10 stretches to try before bed

The following stretches may offer benefits when a person performs them before bed.

People should only stretch as much as is comfortable and stop if any stretches cause pain or discomfort.

1. The bear hug

Stand with the feet hip-width apart and open the arms wide. Cross one arm over the other arm at the elbows, reaching over opposite shoulders and grasping the backs of the shoulders. Gently pull the shoulders forward and hold the stretch for 20 seconds while breathing deeply. Repeat the stretch, alternating the cross of the arms.

People should feel this stretch in the upper back.

2. Head rolls

Sit with a straight back and gently bring the chin down toward the chest. Roll the head to the right, so that the ear is over the right shoulder. Hold for 5 seconds, then gently roll the head back toward the chest. Roll the head to the left, so that the ear is over the left shoulder. Hold for 5 seconds, then slowly roll the head back in a clockwise circle three times. Reverse the direction and gently roll the head in a counterclockwise circle three times. Repeat steps 1–6 three times.

People should feel this stretch in the neck muscles and upper back.

3. Spinal twist

Lie on one side on the floor or a mattress. Bend both knees slightly deeper than 90 degrees at the hips, keeping the knees themselves bent at 90 degrees and the feet overlapping. Align the hips and shoulders and keep the head and spine in a straight line. Extend the lower arm in front of the body to chest level, resting it on the floor or mattress while reaching with the upper arm down to grasp the rib cage. Engage the abdominal muscles to stabilize the spine, pulling the shoulders back and down without moving the torso. Gently exhale and slowly rotate the torso by pulling the rib cage around with the upper arm. Avoid rotating the hips, as this causes the upper thigh to slide backward while twisting. Continue rotating the torso until comfortable. The deeper bend at the hips and engaged abdominal muscles will prevent arching in the lower back. Hold this position for 15–30 seconds, then release and relax for 30 seconds. Repeat steps 1–8 two to four times on each side.

People should feel this stretch in the abs, chest, full back, and shoulders.

4. Kneeling back extension with Child’s Pose

Start on the hands and knees, with the shoulders over the hands. Gently rock forward onto the arms, rounding the shoulders and allowing the lower back to drop toward the floor. Hold for 5 seconds. Gently rock backward and sit with the buttocks as close to the heels as possible. Extend the arms, looking down to the floor to keep the neck aligned with the spine. Hold for 5 seconds.

People should feel this stretch in the lower back and abdominal muscles.

5. Seated forward bend

Sit upright on the floor or a mattress, with the legs extended in front of the body and the toes pointing toward the ceiling. Do not bend the knees. Keep the head aligned with the spine and the hands on the tops of the thighs. Engage the abdominal muscles to stabilize the spine. Gently exhale and slowly bend the torso forward at the hips with a flat back, sliding the hands down the legs toward the ankles or toes. Avoid rounding the shoulders, and keep the head and spine aligned and the toes pointing up. Bend forward as far as is comfortable. Grasp the ankles or toes if necessary. Hold for 15–30 seconds, then relax for 30 seconds. Repeat steps 1–5 two to four times.

People should feel this stretch in the calves, shins, thighs, lower back, and bottoms of the feet.

6. Legs up the wall

Lie on the floor or a bed with a flat back and raise both legs until they are straight, as if they are resting against a wall. Clasp the hands behind the thighs, below the knees, and gently pull the legs toward the chest. Use a towel or resistance band if it is difficult to reach or grasp the thighs. Hold for 30–60 seconds, then release and relax for 30 seconds. Repeat these steps two to four times.

People should feel this stretch in the backs of the thighs and behind the knees.

7. Butterfly

Sit upright with the spine and head aligned, the legs bent on each side in front of the body, and the soles of the feet facing each other. Place the hands on the tops of the feet. Engage the abdominal muscles and gently bend forward at the hips with a straight back, lowering the elbows to rest against the inner thighs, then gently push the thighs downward. Continue to press down on the thighs as much as is comfortable. Hold for 15–30 seconds, then release and relax for 30 seconds. Repeat these steps two to four times.

People should feel this stretch in the inner thighs and hips.

8. Seated side stretch

Sit upright with a straight back, the knees folded, the head and spine aligned, and the hands resting at the sides. Press one hand into the floor or a mattress and engage the abdominal muscles, then slowly bend the torso sideways in the direction of the pressing hand, lowering the elbow to the floor while the opposite arm stretches to extend over and across the body. Continue to bend sideways as much as is comfortable. Hold for 15–30 seconds, then relax for 30 seconds. Repeat these steps two to four times on each side of the body.

People should feel this stretch in the sides, abs, and lower back.

9. Knee to the chest and figure four

Lie on the floor or a bed with a flat back and both the knees bent. Hold one thigh behind the knee and gently pull the knee toward the chest. Hold for 20 seconds, then relax for 30 seconds. Repeat five times on each side, then return to the position in step 1. Cross one leg over the other, just above the knee. Grasp the back of the opposite thigh above the knee and gently pull it toward the chest. Hold for 20 seconds, then relax for 30 seconds. Repeat these steps five times on each side.

People should feel these stretches in the buttocks, hips, and backs of the thighs.

10. Standing quadriceps stretch

Stand with the feet hip-width apart and a straight back. Hold a wall or the back of a chair with one arm for balance. Lift one leg up behind the body, bringing the heel toward the buttocks. Grasp the ankle and gently pull the heel closer to the body. Avoid arching or twisting the back. Hold for 30–60 seconds, then release and repeat with the opposite leg for a total of three repetitions.

People should feel this stretch in the fronts of the thighs.

Safety

It is safe for most people to stretch gently before bed.

However, there are a few ways to maximize the benefit of stretching and reduce the risk of injury:

Warm up: Muscles stretch best when they are warm. Try creating a bedtime ritual that involves heat, such as taking a warm bath or shower.

Practice controlled breathing: Breathing in a slow, rhythmic way enhances relaxation and makes it easier to hold stretches for the appropriate time. Aim to hold each stretch for at least six to 10 deep, rhythmic breaths. Controlled breathing can also help assess the intensity of a stretch; most people restrict or hold their breath when they are stretching too much.

Avoid strenuous stretching or exercise: Working out intensely at night is stimulating and raises body temperature, making it harder to fall asleep. Exercising at night may not impact everyone negatively, but most people should avoid working out right before bed.

Stop if any pain occurs: Pain and discomfort are often an indication that someone is stretching too intensely. If pain or increasing discomfort occurs, stop stretching to prevent injury.

Summary

Gentle stretching before bed is an excellent way to improve sleep quality, sleep duration, and overall health.

However, be sure not to stretch too intensely or vigorously before bed, as this can interfere with sleep.