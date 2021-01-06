10 Myths About Private Jets Busted

There’s a category of people who aspire to travel on a private jet but cannot afford to. And there’s yet another set of people who can afford to travel by a private jet but their perception is clouded by myths and misconceptions.

Do you belong to the first category or the second one?

Nevertheless, we thought of sharing some facts over fiction about private jet travel and bust some common myths for you.

Private jets are only for the rich and famous

Private jets are often associated with the elite. You would assume that only royalty, billionaires and the top officials with the government fly privately. Private jets are frequently hired by families and couples for a memorable vacation, and also by businesses for corporate travel. In fact, there are options for sharing a private jet with passengers headed to the same destination.

Private jets are not suitable for bad weather

Many people are under the impression that since private jets are smaller than commercial aircraft, they are more susceptible to be adversely impacted by bad weather.

Private jets can fly higher to avoid turbulence and also take alternate routes for your destination. While it’s true that private jet flights may be affected by bad weather conditions, there’s a greater chance that there will not be any delays or rescheduling.

Private jets are not safe

Fear of the unknown leads us to believe we’re not safe. So if you’ve never been on a private aircraft, you may be worried that private jet travel is unsafe. But on the contrary, if you book through a reliable agent, you should be assured of safe travel.

Private jets are slow

If you’re under the assumption that smaller aircraft mean slower speeds, you’re quite mistaken again. Private jet travel is much faster not only in terms of the speed of the aircraft but also on account of time saved by avoiding queues and schedules of commercial airlines.

You need to know all about private jets before you book one

The idea of making your first reservation on a private jet can be quite intimidating. You may feel unsure about where to begin, whom to contact, and which agent to trust.

You may even worry that your lack of knowledge may lead you to unscrupulous agents or websites. But trust us. Booking private flights can be a very smooth and assuring experience if you book through a reputable agent.

Private jets are just for show-off

Many people judge private aviation travel poorly and assume that it’s only used by uber-rich heirs who have nothing better to do with their money. But you should know that private jets are also used by highly efficient business personalities and world leaders. The efficiency and flexibility offered by private charter flights appeal to these influential personalities and fit perfectly in their busy schedules.

Buying a private jet proves to be more economical than chartering

There’s another myth that clouds the mind of new fliers. People assume that frequently chartering an aircraft would turn out to be much more expensive than owning one. However, this is hardly the case. The hefty maintenance costs for an idle lying aircraft don’t work out anywhere close to economical.

Private jet security check is super complicated

Private jets have higher standards of security, no doubt. But that doesn’t imply that the security check for passengers is anyway more complicated or tedious.

In fact, your private flight will be boarded through a fixed-base operator (FBO) not far from the main commercial airport. The security and baggage check area will be devoid of crowds and super quick.

Private jets are just as prone to delay as commercial flights

Since private jets offer you many flexible options and schedules, it is less likely that there are major delays or rescheduling.

Private jet can access only limited destinations

Another common misconception is that since private jets are not as popular as commercial airlines, there are only limited destinations that can be accessed.

Again, that’s absolutely not the case! There are more travel options and destinations to be reached by private jets, thanks to the FBOs and private airports.