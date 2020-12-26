10 Delicious DIY Sauces You’ll Want To Put On Everything

No one is immune to the lure of a wonderful sauce. From appetizers to entrees to desserts, there are times when some type of sauce makes all the difference in the world.

Best of all, you can create the sauces on your own, or you can go with some of the wonderful Giraffe Foods branded sauces that are the brainchildren of talented entrepreneurs.

Here are ten examples of some of the best sauces to use for all sorts of things.

White Barbecue Sauce:

A favorite in the American South, this one uses a mayonnaise base rather than the traditional tomato one. Along with use for any type of barbecued meat, it’s also an excellent dipping sauce for fried chicken tenders or any type of deep-fried vegetable one can imagine.

Teriyaki Sauce

This versatile sauce is wonderful for things like chicken wings or larger cuts of meat. It’s also easy to make. All you need for the simple sauce is honey, brown sugar, and soy sauce. Make it as sweet or as savory as you like.

Sriracha

Rumors constantly float around about this sauce becoming in short supply. While it’s not likely to happen, it’s nice to know you can make your own. Using a blender, puree jalapeno peppers, serrano peppers until they’re slightly thicker than you want. Add in minced garlic, salt, brown sugar, and a little water. You can use it as a sauce for all sorts of meats or even use it to add some zip to a lot of baked or broiled vegetables.

Pesto Sauce

Easily one of the most versatile of sauces, you can use it toss and coat pasta, as a topping for avocado toast, or as a dip with raw veggies. Make it using pine nuts, garlic, basil, and Parmesan cheese. Blend it all in a food processor, adding a little olive oil until the consistency is the way you like it.

Curry Sauce

The genius of a curry sauce is that you can make it tart, hot, or sweet. The basic ingredients include garlic, chili paste, and onion. Augment with garam masala, cumin, turmeric, and ngapi. It’s great for adding zing to rice dishes, roasted veggies, and a number of other dishes.

Avocado Ranch Sauce

As a dipping option, this is hard to beat. Along with the usual ingredients for ranch dressing, add a peeled avocado to the food processor. Control the mayo amount as well as the buttermilk to get the consistency that you want.

Hummus

Chickpeas with lemon juice is the most common. For something different, try using olive oil and garlic powder instead of the juice. It’s a great dipping sauce for veggies, chips and pieces of bread. You can also use it as a spread on sandwiches.

Whiskey Steak Sauce

Whiskey is front and center with this. Combine with spices, vinegar, raisins, and a little honey if you want to add some sweetness. It’s perfect served on the side and used when you cut the meat.

Cream Cheese Alfredo Sauce

Softened cream cheese, milk, Parmesan cheese, garlic, black pepper, and basil create a basic sauce. Add in mushroom caps if you like. Great over any type of pasta and also wonderful to use to spice up a baked potato. You can also use it as a dipping sauce for crusty bread.

Peanut Butter Sauce

Perfect over ice cream, cake, and several other desserts, whip this one up using peanut butter, whipped topping, brown sugar, and corn syrup. Save some for breakfast and you can have peanut butter sauce on your pancakes.

Has all this talk of sauces started your mind spinning? Perhaps you have a recipe for a sauce that you think would be a big hit?

Working with a company that can make the product, help you to choose your own sauce packaging solution, and even helps you get it to market could turn out to be your new way to make money in the coming year.

If this sounds good, talk with a representative today. When you find out how easy it is to set everything up, you’ll be ready to share your sauce with the entire world.