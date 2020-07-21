🤤 Weight Loss And Calories — What’s The Connection?

Feeling full on fewer calories might sound like another gimmick for weight loss, but it’s not. Understanding the concept of energy density and choosing foods that are less calorie-dense can help you lose weight and control your hunger.

Calories are units of energy. Energy density is the number of calories (energy) in a specific amount of food. High energy density means that there are a lot of calories in a little food. Low energy density means there are few calories in a lot of food. Choosing foods that are less calorie-dense means you get a larger portion size with fewer calories. And you may feel fuller longer, which will control your appetite.

Learn more about how you can feel full on fewer calories and give your weight-loss efforts a boost.