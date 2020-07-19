🍹 The Daiquiri Was One Of The Favorite Drinks Of Writer Ernest...

Each year on July 19th, people across the United States fill their glasses with a rum-based cocktail and toast to National Daiquiri Day. So, raise your glass and join all of the others in this celebration!

Daiquiri is a family of cocktails whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice (typically lime), and sugar.

The Daiquiri cocktail, made of rum, lime juice, and sugar, takes its name from the village and iron mines of Daiquiri near Santiago, Cuba, where the cocktail originated in 1898

In 1909, Admiral Lucius W. Johnson, a U.S. Navy medical officer, tried Cox’s drink and subsequently introduced it to the Army and Navy Club in Washington, D.C. The popularity of the Daiquiri then increased over the next few decades.

The Daiquiri was one of the favorite drinks of writer Ernest Hemingway and President John F. Kennedy.

Hemingway drank his daiquiris by the double earning the nickname “Papa Doble” with a record of 16 doubles in one sitting

in one sitting The Hemingway Daiquiri was originally a frozen drink.

John F. Kennedy drank them even after the Cuban embargo.

According to researchers, the taste of daiquiris releases a chemical in the brain which makes people want to drink more. It can also trigger the production of dopamine in the brain, leading to nothing but good times.

Thirsty partygoers and responsible parents lookin’ for a frosty, fruity thrill can find drive-thru strawberry daiquiri stands just about anywhere in New Orleans.

The daiquiri became popular in the 1940’s because wartime rationing made whiskey, vodka, etc., hard to come by. Because of Roosevelt’s Good Neighbor policy (which opened up trade and travel relations with Latin America, Cuba and the Caribbean), rum was easily obtainable.

It is one of the six basic drinks listed in David A. Embury’s classic – The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks.

