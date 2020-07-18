Home Weather 🌧️ Clouds And Showers In Florida Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the sticky upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see some sun at times, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms throughout the day.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with plenty of showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms on a gusty ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds, lots of passing showers, and maybe a storm in spots.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

