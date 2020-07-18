🌧️ Clouds And Showers In Florida Friday

Saturday features cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the sticky upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see some sun at times, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with plenty of showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms on a gusty ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds, lots of passing showers, and maybe a storm in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s.

The tropics are quiet right now.