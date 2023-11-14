You Can Hear The Crunch Of A Good Pickle At 10 Paces (25 Feet)

You Can Hear The Crunch Of A Good Pickle At 10 Paces...

National Pickle Day is observed annually on November 14. It may be a Dill, Gherkin, Cornichon, Brined, Kosher Dill, Polish, Hungarian, Lime, Bread and Butter, Swedish and Danish, or Kool-Aid Pickle. Whichever is your choice, eat them all day long.

2300 BC – For thousands of years, pickles have been a popular food dating back to 2030 B.C. At that time, cucumbers were imported from India to the Tigris Valley where they were first preserved and eaten as pickles.

10th Century – Dill, a central ingredient in many brine mixtures used to culture cucumbers, arrives in Western Europe from Sumatra.

1940s – The United States government produces 40% of U.S. pickle output as they include pickles in rations for the armed forces.

2000 – the Philadelphia Eagles credited their win over the Dallas Cowboys in smoldering heat due to drinking ice-cold pickle juice.

2001 – The first annual National Pickle Day celebrations take place in New York City.

The term pickle comes from the Dutch word pekel, meaning brine. In the United States, the word pickle typically refers to a pickled cucumber.

Pickles are a great snack, low in calories and a good source of vitamin K, though they can be high in sodium.

When served on a stick at festivals, fairs or carnivals, pickles are sometimes known as “stick pickles”.

A rising trend in the United States is deep-fried pickles which have a breading or batter surrounding the pickle spear or slice.

Cleopatra attributed her good looks to her diet of pickles.

Julius Caesar fed pickles to his troops believing that they lent physical and spiritual strength.

More than 67% of all households eat pickles. American households in particular purchase pickles every 53 days!

The phrase “in a pickle” was first introduced by Shakespeare in his play, The Tempest. The quotes read, “How cam’st thou in this pickle?” and “I have been in such a pickle”

Approximately 100,000 to 125,000 acres are devoted to growing pickling cucumbers in the United States.

In the U.S., pickles are made in 30 of the 50 states with Michigan and North Carolina making the most pickles.

Kool-aid pickles are made by soaking dill pickles in strong Kool-aid and are very popular in parts of Mississippi.

A town in Michigan that claims to be the Christmas Pickle Capital of the World holds an annual pickle parade led by the Grand Dillmeister.

You can hear the crunch of a good pickle at 10 paces.

According to the U.S. Supreme Court, pickles are technically a “fruit” of the vine (like tomatoes), but they are generally known as a vegetable.

During WWII the U.S. Government tagged 40 percent of all pickle production for the ration kits of the armed forces.

The Department of Agriculture estimates that the average American eats 8.5 lbs of pickles a year!

In Connecticut, in order for a pickle to officially be considered a pickle, it must bounce.

George Washington had collected over 400 variations of pickles.

Elvis Presley was a huge fan of fried pickles.

