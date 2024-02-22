Wintry Morning, Pleasant Afternoon

Thursday features yet another chilly morning. But lots of sun and warmer breezes off the Atlantic and Gulf will warm things up in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through at least Friday evening, and an elevated rip current risk is expected at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday morning will be milder than we’ve seen lately, with lows mostly in the upper 50s to low 60s. The day will be breezy with plenty of sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will start with a few showers in spots, followed by sunny skies. Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf Coast during the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature morning lows in the 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys. The day will be sunny but cool. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for yet another chilly start and plenty of warm sun to follow. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s.