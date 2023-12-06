Winter Weather Is Here … For Now

Wednesday features a cool and breezy morning as another front moves in. The day will be mostly sunny but without much of a warmup. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 70s on the mainland and in the mid-70s in the Keys.

Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 40s along the Gulf Coast, the low to mid-50s in the East Coast metro area, and the low 60s in the Keys. The day will bring plenty of clouds and some sun in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will feature morning lows mostly in the 60s, followed by lots of clouds with sun at times. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Saturday will start with a mild morning. Then look for mostly sunny skies as the warmup continues. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 80s.