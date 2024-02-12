Winter Warmth on Monday, Cooler Weather on the Way

Monday features some early fog near the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Then look for good sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Monday evening. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring a gusty breeze and lots of sun as a front moves in. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast, and mostly in the mid-70s in the Keys.

Valentine’s Day will begin with a chilly morning, featuring lows in the low to mid-50s on the mainland and the low 60s in the Keys. The day will be sunny with an ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the East Coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Friday’s forecast calls for more clouds than sun on the mainland and mostly sunny skies in the Keys. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 70s.