Winter Warmth and Gusty Breezes

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze as we begin a few days of warm weather for January. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s right at the Atlantic coast and in the Keys, near 80 degrees in the Miami-Dade and Broward suburbs, and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the East Coast metro area and good sun with a few clouds at times to the Gulf Coast. Look for another day of gusty breezes in the East Coast metro area. The Keys could see a shower or two. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and a warm ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Saturday will see lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds as a front moves in. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Then look for overnight temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.