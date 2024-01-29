Winter Is Back

Monday features a chilly morning, the first of several this week. The day will see lots of sun, a few clouds, and a gusty breeze that will be especially strong near the Gulf Coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Gulf beaches, and expect a moderate rip current risk at the Atlantic beaches.

Highs on Monday will only reach the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday morning will be cold, with lows in the mid-40s to 50s degrees on the mainland and the upper 50s in the Keys. We’ll see lots of sun, but a chilly breeze will keep afternoon temperatures lower than average.

Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area, in the upper 60s in the Keys, and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature another chilly morning, with lows mostly in the low 50s on the mainland. The day will be sunny but cool. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday morning will be chilly again, with lows in the low to mid-50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys. The day will be partly sunny with a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for another chilly start followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 70s.