Winter Is Back

Saturday features a chilly start, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Gulf beaches this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the low 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys. The day will bring lots of sun and just a few clouds at times. But Sunday’s highs will only approach the 70-degree mark in the East Coast metro area, and the Gulf Coast and the Keys will see highs in the upper 60s. Expect a clear and chilly New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Day will feature another chilly morning. Then look for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday morning’s lows will be mostly in the mid to upper 50s. The day will be mostly sunny, with highs topping out near 70 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for some sun but more clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.