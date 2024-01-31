Home Weather Winter Hangs Around

Winter Hangs Around

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features another chilly morning, followed by lots of sun.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Wednesday.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and near 70 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys — but look for another cold front to move in during the evening.

Thursday will be off to a chilly start, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s on the mainland and the upper 50s in the Keys.  The day will see good sun, a few clouds, and an ocean breeze in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s, with a few East Coast metro locations reaching the mid-70s.

Friday morning will be cool, with lows in the 50s.  The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday morning will still be on the chilly side, but the day will be sunny with a gentle ocean breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for windy conditions, periods of showers, and partly sunny skies.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

