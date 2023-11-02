Home Weather Windy Here, Still Watching the Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features windy conditions as a front sweeps through.  Look for sunny skies along the Gulf Coast, but the east coast metro area will see clouds and showers.  A wind advisory is in effect in the East Coast metro area until Thursday evening, and there’s a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Friday will bring a strong breeze and a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf Coast.  The east coast metro area will be windy with more clouds than sun and periods of showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will be breezy with periods of showers in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze.  Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour on Saturday night for the start of Eastern Standard Time in the wee hours of Sunday.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds at times.  Don’t rule out some east coast showers in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few east coast showers.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we’re still watching the Caribbean, where an area of low pressure has a medium chance of becoming a depression before reaching the coast of Central America.  Regardless of development, this feature is expected to bring heavy rains to the region this weekend.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

