Windy Here, Still Watching the Tropics

Thursday features windy conditions as a front sweeps through. Look for sunny skies along the Gulf Coast, but the east coast metro area will see clouds and showers. A wind advisory is in effect in the East Coast metro area until Thursday evening, and there’s a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Friday will bring a strong breeze and a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf Coast. The east coast metro area will be windy with more clouds than sun and periods of showers. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will be breezy with periods of showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour on Saturday night for the start of Eastern Standard Time in the wee hours of Sunday. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds at times. Don’t rule out some east coast showers in spots. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few east coast showers. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we’re still watching the Caribbean, where an area of low pressure has a medium chance of becoming a depression before reaching the coast of Central America. Regardless of development, this feature is expected to bring heavy rains to the region this weekend.