Windy and Wet Thursday, Flood Watch For Miami-Dade and Broward

Thursday features windy conditions around South Florida and a flood watch for most of the East Coast metro area until at least 7 pm. Look for lots of clouds and periods of showers. Heavy rain is likely in portions of the East Coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Saturday morning. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will bring more windy and cloudy weather with periods of showers. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be breezy in the East Coast metro area and windy along the Gulf Coast. Look for plenty of clouds and periods of showers, with heavy rain in the East Coast metro area during the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will feature windy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and some lingering showers. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s, with a few locations topping out in the upper 70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for yet another windy day. Look for good sun, some clouds at times, and a few showers in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.