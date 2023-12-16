Windy and Stormy, Flood Watch for Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys

Saturday features wild weather as a low approaches Florida from the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Expect lots of clouds, showers, and some storms, with the possibility of severe weather late in the day and during the evening. Wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour are likely around South Florida. A flood watch is in effect for much of the East Coast metro area and the Keys. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s on the mainland and in the upper 70s in the Keys.

Sunday will bring more windy weather and some lingering showers and storms, especially in the East Coast metro area and portions of the Keys. Look for clearing skies in the afternoon along the Gulf Coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature a brisk breeze and lots of sun as drier and cooler air moves in. Look for temperatures to fall after sundown. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s on the mainland and the mid-70s in the Keys.

Tuesday morning will be chilly with lows mostly in the low 50s, with the Keys dipping into the low 60s. The day will be sunny and breezy without much of a warmup. Tuesday’s highs will top out in the upper 60s on the mainland and the low 70s in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another chilly start, followed by breezy conditions, good sun, and some clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 70s.