Windy and Hot Now, Cooldown Coming

Wednesday features windy conditions, and there’s a wind advisory for all of South Florida from late morning into the evening hours. Gusts exceeding 40 miles per hour are possible. The day will be mostly sunny, with the East Coast metro area seeing record or near-record heat for early April. A stray afternoon shower is possible, especially near the Gulf Coast as a front approaches. Then we’ll see some Gulf coast storms and east coast showers during the evening. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Gulf beaches late on Wednesday and into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and near the 90-degree mark elsewhere in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast and the Keys will see highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday will bring morning lows in the 60s, followed by clouds and showers in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. Look for mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s at the coasts and the Keys, while some inland locations will top out near 80 degrees.

Friday morning lows will be mostly in the low 60s. The day will be sunny with a cool breeze that will be quite gusty near the Gulf Coast. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the Keys.

Saturday will feature another unseasonably chilly start, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s on the mainland. The day will see lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another cool morning, followed by sunny skies. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.