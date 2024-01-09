Wind Advisory on Tuesday, Possible Severe Storms Late

Tuesday features windy conditions, some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers as a front moves in. Expect a wind advisory for all of South Florida, with the potential for gusts of 40 miles per hour or more. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Look for an increasing rip current risk and minor flooding along the Gulf Coast. A line of storms will move in during the evening and overnight hours, with severe storms possible. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring the chance of an early storm in the East Coast metro area. Then look for mostly sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will feature a cool morning, followed by lots of clouds with some afternoon showers. Look for some storms in spots during the evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Friday will be very breezy with more clouds than sun. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and mostly in the upper 70s in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a few showers and storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.