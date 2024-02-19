Why Did ‘Andy’s Candies’ Change Their Name To Andes Chocolate Mints?

Recognized by the US National Confectioners Association, National Chocolate Mint Day is observed annually across the nation on February 19th. This holiday has been set aside for all the chocolate mint lovers to eat their favorite treats all day long.

1000 BC – Mint has been found in Egyptian tombs from as far back as 1000 BC!

1800s – In the mid-1800s inventions and improvements in processes made it possible for confectioners to begin mass-producing chocolates.

1874 – One of the earliest mass producers of chocolate mints was Huyler’s (1874 to 1964) in New York. Their chain of stores spread across the country.

1900s – In tea houses and dining halls of the early 1900s mint sprigs and dark chocolates were served after desserts for patrons to ‘chew for good breath and aid digestion.

1918 – Frango Mints, perhaps the first chocolate mints, were patented in 1918. They were sold in tea houses and sold frozen to emphasize the sharp mint flavor.

1921 – Andes chocolate mints, created in 1921, have little to do with the Andes mountains. Once called “Andy’s Candies” the owner ‘found that men did not like giving boxes of candies with another man’s name on them to their wives and girlfriends’ so he changed the name.

1940 – This aromatic herb, combined with chocolate didn’t become a popular concept until York peppermint patties came to be in 1940.

1953 – Girl Scouts first sold Thin Mint cookies in 1953 and it is still their most popular cookie.

1973 – Culinary student, Marilyn Ricketts invents mint chocolate chip ice cream at South Devon College in the UK.

Thin Mints account for over 25% of the annual Girl Scout cookie sales.

In fact, according to Google Trends, in the U.S. overall, Thin Mints are the most searched Girl Scout cookie of all time

Mint chocolate is also the name of an herb with edible leaves that tastes like chocolate and mint.

The ancient Greeks and Romans valued mint for its ability to aid in digestion, freshen one’s breath, and was used in many different kinds of foods.

Ancient Greeks believed mint could cure hiccups.

Peppermint is the number 1 selling flavor among non-chocolate, hard candies.

The most common mint flavors are peppermint and spearmint, but there are more than 20 types of mints growing around the world.

Mint’s essential oils are used in perfume, cosmetics, air fresheners, drink flavorings, candies and medications.

The US produces 70% of the Worlds peppermint and spearmint,

Mint gets its name from Menthe a Greek mythical character

Ancient Hebrews used to scatter mint over the synagogue floor for its scent

Mexicans call mint Yerba Bueno or good herb

The health benefits of mint include improved digestion, weight loss, relief from nausea, depression, fatigue, and headache. It is also used in the treatment of asthma, memory loss, and skincare problems.

The International Dairy Foods Association states that mint chocolate chip is the 10th most popular flavor of ice cream.

Junior mints are a popular choice with movie theater patrons.

Advertisements for mint chocolates, or chocolate mints, did not start showing up in newspapers until the turn of the century.

Spearmint is the most commonly used mint in chocolate recipes. However, peppermint is also used.

