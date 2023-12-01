What Led To Apple Cider Becoming Popular?

On December 1, National Eat a Red Apple Day encourages everyone to eat a red apple. As the adage goes, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” and today is a perfect time to put that theory to taste.

6500 BC – Archaeologists have found evidence that people have been eating apples since 6,500 B.C.

1625 – The first American apple orchard was planted around 1625 by William Blackstone on Boston’s Beacon Hill.

1730 – The first apple nursery was opened in Flushing, New York.

1801 – Johnny Appleseed’s tree-planting quest is first recognized as he arrives on horseback in Ohio.

1860s – The old saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” is first recorded in the U.S.

1875 – The first Red Delicious Apple tree is discovered on Jesse Hiatt’s Iowa farm

1880 – The ‘Ben Davis’ Apple was the reigning king of apples in 1880, due to the ability to handle rough growing conditions and keep fresh for a long time.

1930 – 1940 – The Great Depression calls for communities to feed their teachers, therefore the association between education and a gleaming red apple is established in the U.S.

1980s – Red Delicious held its position as the most popular apple in the world well into the 1980’s when its popularity began to decline.

2012 – Medical doctors confirm the health benefits of a red apple, citing its antioxidant-rich skin and its ability to decrease the effects of heart disease.

There are about 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the United States. About 100 of those are sold commercially.

Apples are grown commercially in 36 states.

Green apples beat the red apples slightly in fiber content. They also have less sugar and carbohydrates. However, red apples tend to taste better when eaten fresh. The red apple slightly edges out the green in antioxidants.

Dirty Water Made Apple Cider Popular. During colonial times, many were scared to drink water because of the high risk of disease it carried. Apples were always in abundance and many orchards grew apples only for making cider. There was actually a time when wages were paid partially in apple cider.

Washington State is one of the biggest producers of apples, and the red delicious constitutes 75% of the state’s production. While it’s shrunk to 1/3rd of that amount since it’s still a massive part of the world’s production of apples.

Apples are part of the rose family, just like pears and plums.

There are more than 8,000 varieties of apples – the largest variety of fruit to exist.

The life expectancy for an apple tree is about 100 years.

The world’s top apple producers are China, the United States, Turkey, Poland and Italy.

The apple is popularly known as the supposed forbidden fruit of Eden. But this is not mentioned anywhere in the Bible!

A medium-sized apple contains 80 calories.

Pomology is the science of apple-growing

The fear of apples is known as Malusdomesticaphobia

Apples are the second-most valuable fruit grown in the U.S. (oranges being the first).

Most apples in the world are still picked by hand.

Americans eat more apples per capita than any other fruit. According to the USDA Economic Research Service, the average American eats about 16 pounds of fresh apples and 28 pounds of processed apples like juice, cider, or sauce, for a total of about 44 pounds per person per year.

The average person eats 65 apples a year.

The average apple has 10 seeds.

It takes about 36 apples to make one gallon of apple cider.

When John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, blasted off on his initial space flight, he carried with him pureed applesauce in squeezable tubes.

After nearly a decade with Red Delicious as the apple darling of the United States, Gala apples are now the nation’s favorite.

Two pounds of apples make one 9-inch pie.

Apple juice was one of the earliest prescribed antidepressants.

A peck of apples weighs 10.5 pounds.

A bushel of apples weighs 42 pounds, and will yield 20-24 quarts of applesauce.

The old saying, “An apple a day, keeps the doctor away.” This saying comes from an old English adage, “To eat an apple before going to bed, will make the doctor beg his bread.”

Bobbing for apples? 25% of an apple’s volume is air, which is why they float.

Johnny Appleseed (real name John Chapman) was a real person, who planted apple trees all over parts of the United States, and he wasn’t poor. Back then, land could be claimed if you created a permanent homestead, and one of the ways to do that was to plant 50 trees to start an orchard. Chapman planted trees, and then later would sell “his” land to people. \

Apples Were Discovered by Alexander the Great. Alexander the Great was a king of the Ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon and is credited with discovering apples.

One of the most interesting apple facts concerns the well-known expression “apple of my eye”. It is often a phrase used to describe someone who means the world to someone, like a spouse, good friend, or child. It is usually associated with feelings of love, admiration, respect and beauty. The saying has been around for quite some time and can be credited to the Ancient Greeks and Romans, who believed that the pupil of the human eye resembled an apple.

Apples: Protects Your Heart Maintains Brain Health Reduces Acne And Treat Aging Skin Aids Weight Loss Regulates Diabetes Promotes Digestion And Gut Health Has Anti-inflammatory Properties Boosts Eye Health And Vision Good For Bones And Teeth Promotes Hair Growth Reduces Cancer Risk

Apple seeds have a deadly toxin in them known as ‘Cyanide’. Though this toxin is hard to digest and you’ll have to chew about 200 seeds to have an impact on you.

Some Red Apple tastes: Honeycrisp Apples

Juicy with a perfect balance of sugary sweetness and some tartness too, Honeycrisp red apples are delightful when used in recipes or ciders. McIntosh Apples

Sweet and tangy, this red apple is considered to be Canada’s national apple. Eat them raw or use them for cooking and baking. Winesap Apples

One of the most tart apples, these reds are perfect for making ciders. Gala Apples

Leaning toward the lighter side of red apples (with yellow streaks), these are crisp and mildly sweet, good for cooking and baking.



