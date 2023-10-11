Wet Wednesday in South Florida

Wednesday features clouds and showers around South Florida throughout the day and into the evening. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast and a moderate to high rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will bring breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be breezy with mostly sunny skies and periods of showers, especially in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon showers. The Gulf Coast will be breezy again. Saturday’s highs will be in the sticky low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few showers and maybe a storm in spots. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic that we’ve been watching has a high chance of becoming a depression in a day or so as it moves to the west-northwest or northwest.

Elsewhere, the low in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of developing before it merges with a front on Wednesday. But this system will bring heavy rain to portions of the Gulf Coast later this week.