Watch This Mouse Clean House

By Jennifer Hassan

When the sun goes down, one mouse comes out of hiding. It scurries onto a table inside the shed of 75-year-old Rodney Holbrook, and begins to tidy. This mouse is small, but it is mighty. It picks up nails, cable ties — even a screwdriver — with its tiny mouth and puts them away. One by one, it places each piece into a tray.

“It happens every night without fail,” Holbrook said, as he wolfed down some toast Monday between media interviews about the mouse, who has found fame since being caught on camera. Holbrook and the mouse live in Powys, Wales.

“I’ve been inundated,” he said, with queries about the rodent he calls “Welsh Tidy Mouse.” “Got phone calls coming in now, but I won’t answer — I’m talking to you.”

Their tale began in October, when Holbrook ventured out into the shed in his backyard one day only to find that bird food he had been storing there was being moved into a pair of shoes. “Something strange is going on here,” he recalls thinking.

To figure out what was happening after dark, he set up a camera. When he watched the footage, he found that a small mouse was getting to work each evening, moving items he had left out into a short-sided box — essentially decluttering his shed.

The proper receptacle for Holbrook’s doodads, according to Welsh Tidy Mouse. (Rodney Holbrook)

Holbrook, an avid wildlife photographer, described the rodent’s behavior as “incredible” and said it has been going on for months. “To do it every night is unbelievable,” he said.

“You think it’d get fed up,” he said of the creature.

Welsh Tidy Mouse is not the first of its kind to be seemingly as obsessed with cleaning as Disney’s Remy is with cooking in Ratatouille.

In 2019, a mouse was filmed moving items around inside a man’s shed in Bristol, England. The rodent was reportedly nicknamed “Brexit mouse” because the shed’s owner joked it was stockpiling for Britain’s exit from the European Union.