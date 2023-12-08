Warming Up, But Not For Long

Friday features more seasonable morning temperatures than we’ve seen for the last couple of days, followed by a mix of sun and clouds on an ocean breeze. A stray shower is possible in the East Coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches until Saturday evening. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s on the South Florida mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday will bring morning lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. The day will be mostly sunny in the East Coast metro area, and the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun and just a few clouds at times. A stray shower is possible in portions of the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Breezy conditions, clouds, showers, and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening as a front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will start with cooler temperatures and leftover showers and storms on a brisk breeze. The rain will move out, but some clouds will linger into the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 70 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions around South Florida, lots of clouds and some showers in the east coast metro area, and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf Coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.