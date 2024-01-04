Warming Begins, Rain Returns For the Weekend

Thursday features a mild morning and mostly sunny skies. The Gulf Coast will see a few early showers in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches, and the rip current risk will increase along the Gulf Coast as well. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area, the mid-70s in the Keys, and mostly in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will bring a cool start, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a gusty breeze near the Gulf Coast. The rip current risk will increase at all South Florida beaches on Friday and into the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be breezy with lots of clouds and periods of showers. Some morning storms are possible in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and periods of showers. Some early storms are possible in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for clouds and showers. Look for breezy conditions in the evening. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.